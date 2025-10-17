South Africa: Restaurant Owner Arrested During Labour Committee Oversight Visit in Clarens

press release

On Wednesday, the Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour conducted an oversight visit to businesses in the hospitality sector in Clarens, Free State. The visit led to the arrest of the owner of Courtyard Bakery Restaurant and three employees for violating immigration laws.

As part of its four-day oversight tour of the Free State, the committee focused on businesses within the hospitality sector in Clarens. Upon arrival at Courtyard Bakery Restaurant, officials from the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) responsible for enforcing immigration laws identified several contraventions of the relevant regulations. This prompted the South African Police Service (SAPS) to arrest the restaurant owner and three employees.

Meanwhile, officials from the Department of Employment and Labour concentrated on ensuring compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, health and safety regulations and the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act.

The committee's inspections began at the Protea Hotel, where the business was found to be largely compliant with legislative requirements. However, issues were identified regarding labour representation and health and safety standards in the hotel's cold room. Specifically, the committee found that the union representing the workers was not independent of the employer, and employees working in the cold room lacked the necessary personal protective equipment.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The second stop of the day was Gosto Restaurant. While the restaurant had not violated immigration laws, the department identified several compliance issues, leading to the issuance of compliance notices.

On Thursday, the committee will visit farms in Ficksburg, beginning with a meeting at the department's labour centre in the town. The committee aims to gain a firsthand understanding of staffing levels, inspection processes, service delivery challenges and the processing of Unemployment Insurance Fund claims.

At the conclusion of the oversight visit, the committee will compile a report with binding recommendations for relevant departments, which will be submitted to the National Assembly for adoption.