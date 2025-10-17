Namibia: Smit Brings the Beat Back Home

After years of captivating audiences across continents, internationally acclaimed Namibian musician Riaan Smit has returned to his roots in Swakopmund, where he hopes to inspire the next wave of Namibian talent.

Known for his soulful fusion of Afro-Gypsy Blues, Smit has toured the world as the frontman of Crimson House, headlining major festivals such as Oppikoppi, Rocking the Daisies, Splashy Fen and the prestigious Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts, making him one of the few Namibian artists to grace that stage.

His music, a blend of African rhythm, gypsy swing and blues, has earned him a loyal global following drawn to his signature sound and magnetic performances.

After spending more than a decade on the road performing across Africa, Europe and the Americas, Smit said coming home was both a personal and creative decision.

"Namibia will always be my heart. I still tour internationally to massive audiences, but Swakopmund is where I belong. It's where I want to raise my daughter and build something lasting, not just for myself, but for the community that raised me," he stated. Earlier this year, he spent time in Cape Town exploring new collaborations and the South African music scene. The experience reaffirmed what he already knew - that his home country offers the peace and inspiration needed to create meaningfully.

Smit's ambitions now extend beyond performance.

He is turning his attention to mentoring young artists, producing local collaborations and creating community events aimed at building Swakopmund into a vibrant cultural hub.

With new projects and tours in the pipeline, Smit continues to represent Namibia on the global stage, proving that world-class artistry does not have to leave home to make its mark.