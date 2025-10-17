Namibia: Oshikoto Council Donates to Onamishu School

The Oshikoto Regional Council has donated N$220,000 to Onamishu Combined School in Eengodi constituency of Omusati Region, to construct a kitchen and dining hall for its hostel.

The donation aims to help the hostel meet the requirements set by the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Arts and Culture to qualify for food assistance.

Currently, the hostel accommodates Grade 11 and 12 Advanced Subsidiary learners who rely on food contributions from parents and occasional donations.

School principal Esther Iita expressed appreciation for the support, saying the contribution will significantly improve the living conditions of learners. "Our learners have been surviving on food from their parents or occasional donations. This contribution will change that. It will finally help us meet the Ministry's standards for food provision," she said.

Iita said the idea of establishing a community hostel began between 2021 and 2022 when the school-built shack structures to house the learners. "We started small, with shack structures. Later, we managed to build two permanent blocks, one for the boys and another for the girls," she said.

Despite these efforts, space remains limited. Out of 86 learners, only 32 beds are available, forcing some learners to share single beds. "It is heartbreaking, but that is our reality," Iita added.

To sustain meal provision, each learner contributes N$1,800 per year, which is paid in three instalments. However, many learners struggle to afford the fee. "Some stay with their grandparents who live on pension money. Our teachers often assist by paying for some of them, but it is not always possible," she said.

Cooking has also been challenging, as meals are currently prepared on three traditional stoves in an open space and we struggle during heavy rainy seasons. "The learners eat in the open. It is not a good environment, especially during windy or rainy days," Iita said.

The Oshikoto Regional Council spokesperson, Petrus Nehale, said the donation was made in response to a request from the school. "We recognised the need and the commitment the school has shown in supporting its learners. Onamishu Combined School is one of the best performing schools in the region, and we wanted to support that dedication," he said.

Construction of the kitchen and dining hall is expected to start soon. Once completed, the new facilities will enable the hostel to qualify for government food assistance and improve conditions for both learners and staff.

Principal Iita thanked the regional council for the gesture. "We are thankful that the regional council remembered us. This donation gives our learners hope and dignity," she said.