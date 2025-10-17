Namibia: DBN to Recover Debt From Ombili Health Centre

17 October 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Iuze Mukube

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) has motioned a lawsuit in the High Court against Ombili Health Centre.

The entity is implicated alongside its director Peter Elindi in the ongoing Namcor fraud and corruption case.

DBN is seeking an order to compel Ombili, its representative Elindi, along with Malakia Elindi and Nyambali Medical Centre to pay it N$14.1 million.

The matter stems from a loan facility agreement signed between the bank and Ombili in 2017, which comprised of two components - a loan agreement and a property loan agreement.

The agreements were signed on behalf of DBN by its CEO Martin Inkumbi and Ombili by its director Elindi.

Peter, Malakia and Nyambali are jointly and severally liable for the indebtedness of Ombili, according to a written deed of suretyship they signed with the bank.

In terms of the loan agreement, DBN agreed to lend Ombili an amount of N$2.6 million, which the entity would repay the amount within 36 months in monthly instalments.

The property loan agreement was an advance of N$10.7 million to Ombili, with terms to repay back to the bank within 132 months. However, Ombili failed to pay the monthly instalments in terms of the facility agreement, which accumulated as of 11 July 2024 to an amount of N$17.7 million.

An amount of N$5.5 million was written off by the bank via a settlement agreement that Ombili must pay N$12.2 million before 31 August 2024.

However, Ombili breached the agreement by failing to pay the money before 31 August last year.

Therefore, as of 11 July 2025, the debt was in the amount of N$14.1 million.

Due to the entity's failure to repay the loan, and after several unsuccessful attempts by the bank to recover the outstanding amount, DBN is now seeking an order in court to compel Ombili and its sureties to pay N$14.1 million to the bank.

Windhoek High Court Judge Thomas Masuku yesterday remanded the matter to be heard on 10 November 2025.

