Namibia: Family Demand Justice for Nghifikwa

Family members and the community gathered at Katutura Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where they staged a peaceful demonstration in relation to the horrific murder of Fiina Florence Nghifikwa.

Nghifikwa was gunned down during an armed robbery after one of the suspects allegedly lured her and her friend to Wanaheda under the pretext of viewing a room for rent.

She left behind a five-year-old son, who was with her when the tragic incident occurred.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The peaceful demonstration was held shortly before the court appearance of the five men accused in connection with the killing.

In a heartfelt speech, the deceased's brother Justice Nghifikwa urged the court to refuse bail to the accused in the matter.

The accused are Elias Shityeni Haifete, Lukas 'Bigshow' Simon, Pinehas Pombili Haiduwa, Lotto Haindongo and Henghali Amon.

"We stand here today not in anger, but in unity. We are here because justice delayed is justice denied," Justice said.

He added that his sister's death "should not become another forgotten statistic".

Nghifikwa was described as a loving mother, sister, daughter and friend. Those who knew her remembered her as a kind, cheerful and hardworking woman, who always extended a helping hand to others.

"She brought joy to those who knew her, strength to those who needed her, and love to everyone around her," said Justice.

"Her life was taken not by chance or illness, but by cruelty. A bright future was stolen, and our family was left with pain no words can describe," he said.

The family's formal statement opposing bail was submitted to the court, stating that releasing the accused would not only undermine the seriousness of the crime but could also endanger witnesses and the community.

Magistrate Victoria Absalom presided over the matter.

While police conduct additional investigations, the magistrate has ordered that all five of the accused remain in custody at Windhoek Central Prison.

The case was postponed to 26 February 2026.

The decision to hold the accused in custody was welcomed by the family and community people, who saw it as a step toward justice for Nghifikwa.