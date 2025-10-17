Namibia: Action-Packed Weekend in Futsal League

Futsal fans in the country will be in for a treat when the national futsal league continues over the weekend.

A number of matches are lined up for Saturday.

Seven matches are set for Saturday, with Maverick in 10thposition on the standing taking on Boston Madrid in a tie expected to start at 14h00.

This is followed by a matchup between WIAS, who are 13th on the log against WHK Futsal at15h00.

At 16h00, Quality, who are second position with 71 points, will face off against INEOS, who are in ninth position with 31 points.

At 17h00, X-Men will take to the court to face off against log leaders Chile FC in what is expected to be an exciting match between the two teams.

Patriots, on the other side, will square off in a tough encounter against Flying V at 18h00, followed by a game between Ragazzi FC and JAC FC at 19h00.

Concluding the fixtures for the night would be Demia and Ballers squaring off at 20h00.

Chipa Shikomba, the chairman at Fly V, said Saturday's match will be tough a tough encounter, but he is counting on his charges to come to the party on Saturday.

"It's been a difficult season. It's not positive to lose so many games in a single season like that. The team is currently faced with various problems, such as having a youthful team that lacks experience. They have been doing their best to attend training despite their school commitments. I think players are still struggling and working to adapt to that," he said.

