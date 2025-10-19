Nigeria: Exclusive - How Suspected Coup Plotters Planned to Kill Tinubu, Shettima, Other Top Officials - Sources

Premium Times
President Tinubu and Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa
18 October 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

Key officials targeted for assasination include President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, our source said.

Top intelligence sources have revealed how some disgruntled military officers allegedly planned a coup to overthrow President Bola Tinubu in a plot that security officials describe as one of the most audacious threats to Nigeria's democracy.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how about 20 officers were arrested and detained for planning to stage the coup.

A top military source familiar with the development told this newspaper that the plot caused tension in the government, forcing the presidency to cancel the National Independence Day parade usually done on 1 October.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, an investigative panel has been set up to probe the officers involved.

25th October

According to insider accounts, the coup planners scheduled 25 October to strike.

"That was the tentative date," the source said. "If things did not work out that day, they will continue plotting."

The Independence Day parade would have been observed, according to our sources.

"The parade could have been held since the arrests were made before 01 October, but the government did not want to take risk since it was a military ceremony," another officer said.

There are no clear details about the identities of the officers involved yet.

'Tinubu, Shettima , others targeted for assasination'

Key officials targeted for assasination include President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, our source said.

"There are other people targeted," the source noted. "But those are the key targets."

"They also planned to arrest top military officers, including the service chiefs," he continued. "They did not want to kill them."

The coup planners wanted to assassinate these officials simultaneously. "They were targeting the day that all of them would be in the country. Wherever they were, they would be assassinated," he added.

Our source said the plotters worked with informants in the Presidential Villa and around those marked for assasination.

"They have people in the villa that monitor movements of these officials," he said. "They wanted to kill them at the same time and install a military government."

Neither the presidency nor the military has commented about this development, but the plot created tension both in the government and military ranks.

In a statement dated 4 October, the Defence Headquarters spokesperson Tukur Gusau, a brigadier-general, said the arrested officers "were being investigated for indiscipline and breach of service regulations."

Mr Gusau added that preliminary findings indicated that the officers' grievances stemmed from "career stagnation and failure in promotion examinations."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.