Ethiopia Land of Plenty, Enough for All When Seen Through Eyes of Abundance - PM Abiy

19 October 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed emphasized that when we see through the eyes of abundance, we recognize that Ethiopia is a land of plenty and enough for all.

"The finale of our visit with a high-level delegation of current and former leaders to the Bale Zone took us to the breathtaking Fincha Habera Waterfall, which cascades majestically and flows into the Weib River that feeds the Sof Omar cave system," Prime Minister Abiy shared on his social media post.

This remarkable area, home to the Ethiopian Red Fox, rich in birdlife, and near the striking Rafu rock pinnacles, has recently revealed a newly discovered cave system, he said.

The Premier added: "Soon, it will become even more welcoming to travelers with the ongoing construction of a glamping site for accommodation."

Abiy explained that members of the former and current leadership visiting over the past three days have been deeply inspired by the natural, cultural, and human wealth within our reach.

"Our shared task is to uncover, nurture, and build upon these treasures so that the next generation may carry the mantle forward. Ethiopia is indeed a land of abundance. Let us come together, dare to dream, and build our collective tomorrow," he elaborated.

