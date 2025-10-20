Zimbabwe: Smuggling of Drugs Between Zimbabwe and South Africa a Two-Way Menace

Makhado, South Africa — TWO days after a South African minister expressed concern after a large number of anti-retroviral drugs were found at the scene of a bus accident in Limpopo earlier this week, two South Africans were jailed six years for conniving to smuggle drugs worth R7million from Zimbabwe via Beitbridge border post.

Last week on Sunday, a bus travelling from Gqeberha to Harare veered off the road and down an embankment at a rugged mountain pass resulting in the death of 43 people, the majority being Zimbabweans while the remainder were from Malawi.

Following the tragic accident, drugs were found at the scene, including ARVS and other prescription drugs.

Speaking on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said Cabinet was "disappointed about buckets of ARV drugs and other prescription medication, which were discovered among the wreckage of the bus with no documentation for medical cargo".

"A full-scale investigation has been launched, and law enforcement agencies are also treating this accident as a potential case of pharmaceutical smuggling.

"The theft of ARVs also undermines the fight against on an HIV free region because people who are using that medication because they are not continuously using it, they are going to create resistance thus continuing a problem for the fight against HIV.

"As a country facing the largest HIV pandemic, we are going to be hit by that so as South Africans we need to stand strongly against those who steal our medication," she said.

Ntshavheni called on all foreign nationals to respect the laws of South Africa.

"Cabinet calls on all foreign nationals to be well-mannered guests in South Africa and reminds everyone that it took a lot of effort to stop the recent unsavoury treatment meted out against foreign nationals at local clinics.

"Unfortunately, the proof that confirms the brazen theft of brazen theft from government clinics does not assist efforts to restore conditions for foreign nationals to access public health care in South Africa," she said.

As the week ended, two South Africans were jailed six years for conniving to smuggle drugs worth R7million into South Africa via Beitbridge border post. The heroine had been concealed in a false compartment of a commercial truck.

The accused persons, Johannes James Harry (56) and Sobhuza Aubrey Lingwati (70) appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court where they were convicted and sentenced for unlawful possession of drugs, manufacturing of drugs and corruption.

South Africa specialised police unit, the Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa confirmed the latest development on Saturday.

He said both accused were sentenced as follows, Harry R300 000,00 fine or 6 six years imprisonment, for corruption and manufacturing of drugs, while Lingwati was sentenced to a R150 000,00 fine or six years imprisonment for manufacturing of drugs.

In addition, he said, the accused persons were declared unfit to possess firearm in terms of the Firearm Control Act.

The truck and trailer were forfeited to the State as part of the sentence.

"In 2008 police at Beitbridge Port of Entry stopped a truck that was coming from Zimbabwe to South Africa. During inspection police discovered a false compartment on a trailer," he said.

"Police used a grinder to open the compartment, and they found heroine drugs valued at over R7 million. The driver (Lingwati) was immediately put under arrest.

"After the arrest, the second accused, Harry approached the police and promised them a gratification in order for them not to effect arrest. He was also arrested for corruption."

Warrant Officer Mmuroa said during interrogations, the police established that the drugs were destined to Gauteng Province.

He said the team then followed the lead and proceeded to Zuurbekom plot in Gauteng Province, where they found drugs manufacturing equipment.

They opened another case docket opened that was registered at Westonaria. "The Polokwane based Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation was entrusted with the investigations of both cases," he said.

"The accused were charged and taken to court where they were released on bail. The cases were centralized, and court proceedings were handled at Soweto Protea Magistrates Court."