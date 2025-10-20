Zimbabwe: Regional Unity Will Collapse Sanctions - President

Combined efforts by Zimbabwe and its neighbours in SADC will lead to the collapse of the illegal economic sanctions that were imposed on the country by the United States and its Western allies, President Mnangagwa said.

Ahead of the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day on Saturday, President Mnangagwa, who is the Zanu PF First Secretary, told the closing session of the 22nd National Annual People's Conference held in Mutare that collective and rigorous effort against the sanctions would result in their demise.

SADC set aside October 25 of every year to make a regional collective effort to call for the removal of sanctions.

"Comrades, one week from now, on October 25, is SADC Anti-Sanctions Day. Through combined efforts, with other countries in the region and beyond, the walls of sanctions and coercive measures must crumble," said President Mnangagwa.

"In our respective provinces and districts, let us conscientise and mobilise our nation to resist and continue amplifying their voices towards the total and unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on our country. United we stand, divided we fall. Victory is certain."

Since the inception of the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa has embarked on an aggressive engagement and reengagement campaign that has resulted in several countries lifting economic sanctions or letting them lapse.

Responding to the unconditional removal of sanctions call by President Mnangagwa, Zanu PF delegates said there was no justification for their continuation.

Zanu PF Women's League secretary for external affairs, Cde Betty Kaseke, said women bore the brunt of the illegal sanctions.

"As women of this country, we are the most affected. Those who imposed sanctions claim they are targeted at certain individuals, but that is not true because they are affecting ordinary persons," she said.

"To those countries that have stood with Zimbabwe, we commend them and urge them to remain behind us to the end."

Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Local Government and Devolution for Harare Province Cde William Govha, described the sanctions as evil.

"Evil is the word to describe the illegal sanctions. That is what they are. There is no justification whatsoever for their imposition. We will remain resolute in support of our President. They are not targeted, but they are against ordinary persons. They were imposed because we had taken back our land from erstwhile colonial masters, our birthright, so there is no justification," he said.

War Veterans League chairperson for Mashonaland Central Cde Martin Kwainona described President Mnangagwa's remarks denouncing sanctions as striking and important.

"When the President says a nation is developed by its own people, it means it is everyone's responsibility to fight the sanctions. It is not just the Government's duty to fight the illegal sanctions. We will never surrender our sovereignty, as the West and the United States of America wanted when they imposed them," said Cde Kwainona, who himself was once under the illegal restrictions.

Citizens Against Economic Sanctions executive director Mr Martin Zharare said they will continue mobilising Zimbabweans, including on October 25, to fight the restrictive measures.

"Our role is to move around the country to conscientise everyone on how sanctions affect us. I am happy that President Mnangagwa addressed this issue at this conference, which was quite successful. We will continue denouncing the sanctions," said Mr Zharare.