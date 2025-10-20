Nigeria: Unicef, U.S. Donors Canvass More Collaboration, Investment in Eradication of Tropical Diseases

Osogbo — The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) at the weekend sought for more collaboration and investment in the eradication of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in the country.

UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Ms. Wafaa Saeed, stated this during a town hall meeting to assess the impact of its provided support to interrupt NTDs in Faji town, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun state.

Saeed said NTDs heavily burden the wellbeing of women, children, and the community, affecting their access to schooling and healthcare, hence the need for more investment to make a difference.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United States National Committee (US NATCOM) for UNICEF also commended Faji community in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State for its remarkable success in eliminating Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) and attaining open defecation free status.

The town hall meeting was organized by the Osun State Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Rural Water and Environmental Sanitation Agency (RUWESA), with support from UNICEF.

The event formed part of the assessment visit of US NATCOM donors to communities implementing the NTD-WASH integration programme in Osun.

Ms. Wafaa Saeed, who equally described Faji as a model of community-led public health achievement said the community had successfully interrupted the transmission of Onchocerciasis and Lymphatic Filariasis through strong collaboration between community members, health workers and local authorities.

"Faji demonstrates that neglected tropical diseases are preventable and treatable when communities unite with their leaders and health workers, adding that sustainability is also key, which is why continued investment in hygiene through toilets and hand washing is so important," Saeed said.

However, President and Chief Executive Officer of UNICEF USA, Mr. Michael Nyenhius, said the visit provided an opportunity for donors to witness the impact of their support.

"It's exciting to see how your efforts are transforming lives. From community leaders to health workers and volunteers, everyone is committed to building stronger, healthy communities. I'll take back these stories to inspire my colleagues and donors in the United States," he said.

Nyenhius commended the traditional ruler and residents for interrupting NTD transmission and achieving open defecation-free status.

Nyenhius said UNICEF prioritises children's wellbeing and that maintaining good hygiene and eliminating open defecation would provide children with good health, which Faaji town had achieved.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof Moruf Adeleke, said the UNICEF visit aimed to assess its interventions on NTDs and WASH programs, which began seven years ago.

Adeleke, represented by a director in the ministry, Mr. Gbadebo Iyanda, said the community had achieved open defecation free status WASH and also interruption of NTDs in the town.

The traditional ruler, Oba Moshood Olaleke Afaaji of Faji, appreciated UNICEF for their donations and support, noting the impact of UNICEF, the state government, and other donors had led to the elimination of NTDs and promotion of WASH in the town.

General Manager of RUWESA, Mrs. Ibidun Odelola expressed delight that Faji had become open defecation free, noting that every household in the community now has a toilet and hand washing facility. saying this has improved hygiene and reduced the spread of diseases.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator for Neglected Tropical Diseases, Dr. Abiodun Boladale, said Odo-Otin Local Government had passed the Federal Ministry of Health's transmission assessment test for Lymphatic Filariasis, indicating that the infection was no longer transmissible in the area.

He added that six communities: Faji, Okuku, Asi, Asaba, Oyan and Ilesa had achieved open defecation free status under the UNICEF-supported NTD-WASH integration programme.

During a town hall meeting, residents testified how the drugs provided for treating Onchocerciasis and Lymphatic filariasis helped them and their loved ones.

They however, appreciated UNICEF, US NATCOM donors and the Osun State Government for their support, while appealing for the continuous supply of preventive medicines such as Mectizan and Albendazole to sustain the progress recorded.

The UNICEF team also inspected borehole water and toilets constructed by residents.