Kenya: Raila Odinga Laid to Rest With 17-Gun Salute and Air Force Fly-Past in State Burial

Kenya bid farewell to Raila Odinga with a 17-gun salute and military fly-past in Bondo.

Nairobi — The late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was on Saturday accorded a 17-gun salute and a Kenya Air Force fly-past during his state burial at Kang'o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County.

Odinga, who died on October 15 in Kochi, India, aged 80, received full military honors in recognition of his pivotal role in Kenya's political evolution and decades-long struggle for democracy and justice.

In Kenya's military tradition, a 21-gun salute is reserved for a sitting president, while former presidents receive 19 rounds. Odinga was accorded 17 rounds, underscoring his exceptional stature as a national leader and statesman.

The burial ceremony, conducted by the Anglican Church of Kenya, began with the national anthem before officers from the Kenya Navy executed the ceremonial gun salute. Moments later, a lone military bugler sounded the Last Post -- the solemn call signifying the end of a soldier's duty.

Since his passing, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have led all state protocols, including Friday's state funeral service attended by thousands, among them Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Ethiopia's President Taye Atske Selassie, Tanzania's Vice President Philip Mpango, and former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete.

7-day mourning

President William Ruto led the State Funeral joined by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, and other top dignitaries.

Following Odinga's death, President Ruto declared seven days of national mourning, describing him as "a foremost statesman and one of Africa's greatest sons."

In a national address from State House on October 15, President Ruto announced that the national flag would fly at half-mast across the country and all Kenyan missions abroad in honor of the late opposition leader.

"Kenya, Africa, and the world mourn the passing of a giant of democracy, a fearless freedom fighter, and a tireless warrior for good governance," Ruto said. "Raila Odinga's name will forever be etched in the story of our Republic -- a story of struggle, sacrifice, courage, and hope."

Ruto confirmed that Odinga would be accorded a State Funeral with full honors, marking the final chapter in the life of one of Kenya's most consequential political figures.