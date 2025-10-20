Ethiopia: African Leaders to Champion Water, Sanitation, & Climate Resilience At Global Summit in Madrid

Addis Ababa — As Africa grapples with intensifying droughts, floods, and water insecurity, government ministers and leaders from across the continent are uniting ahead of the 2025 Sector Ministers' Meeting (SMM), which will take place on October 22-23 in Madrid, Spain.

The meeting -- co-convened by the Government of Spain, UNICEF, and the Sanitation and Water for All (SWA) partnership -- will bring together ministers of water, sanitation, environment, climate, and finance from more than 60 countries.

Its theme, "Breaking Silos: Uniting Political Leadership to Integrate Water, Sanitation and Climate Action," underscores the urgent need for collaborative action to safeguard communities and strengthen climate resilience.

The summit will address the growing impact of droughts, floods, and water shortages across Africa, and will provide a platform for countries to share progress, build partnerships, and agree on measurable commitments to strengthen resilience and access to basic services.

According to the latest data from the WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme, nearly 400 million people in sub-Saharan Africa still lack access to safe drinking water, and over 700 million people do not have access to safely managed sanitation. The situation is compounded by climate impacts, including prolonged droughts in the Horn of Africa, floods in the Sahel, and severe water shortages in Southern Africa.

In response, the upcoming Sanitation and Water for All Ministerial Meeting (SMM 2025) is set to be a pivotal moment for African nations.

The event will serve as a platform to showcase national progress, mobilize partnerships, and strengthen accountability as governments work to align water, sanitation, and climate policies.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Sanitation and Water for All (SWA), Muyatwa Sitali, emphasized that strong political leadership combined with effective partnerships leads to real progress.

"The Sector Ministers' Meeting is where global promises are matched with on-the-ground action, and Africa's role will be essential in driving lasting solutions," he said.

Governments are stepping up efforts to address a growing crisis that threatens public health, education, food security, and economic development. Across the continent, countries are already advancing ambitious initiatives -- from Kenya's investments in climate-resilient water infrastructure, to Ghana's drive for universal sanitation, and Ethiopia's efforts to integrate water and climate planning.

The SMM will allow African leaders to exchange experiences, deepen south-south collaboration, and accelerate progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) -- ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

With the eyes of the world turning to Africa, SMM 2025 is expected to be a milestone moment in reshaping the continent's water and climate future.