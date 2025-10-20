Ethiopia's Survival, Prosperity Linked to Red Sea, Nile Basin

Addis Ababa — The Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) has stressed that Ethiopia's survival and overall prosperity are profoundly intertwined with the Red Sea and the Nile Basin.

Jointly organized by the IFA, the Defense War College, and Samara University, a conference entitled "The Two Water Systems and Ethiopia's Strategic Autonomy: Exploring the Nile - Red Sea Nexus and the Afar Region's Strategic Role," is being held in Samara.

Speaking at the conference, Jafar Bediru, Executive Director of the Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) underscored that Ethiopia's geopolitical vision is fundamentally linked to both the Red Sea and the Nile Basin, declaring that "as we approach the Red Sea, our power and vision expand."

Jafar recalled that for nearly three decades, research and policy discussions concerning the Red Sea within a geopolitical framework were deemed "unthinkable." He noted, however, that the current government has ended that era of silence, promoting open dialogue on issues vital to the country's strategic independence.

He explained that the conference's goal is to ensure Ethiopia's comprehensive and sustained benefit by making the Red Sea and the Nile integral parts of the national agenda.

Jafar further emphasized the profound importance of access to the sea, stating it is not a matter of luxury, but rather of identity, reconciliation, and historical continuity.

Mohamed Osman, President of Samara University, stated that the forum is crucial for fostering intellectual dialogue aimed at safeguarding Ethiopia's national interests. He emphasized that Ethiopia's aspiration for Red Sea access is deeply rooted in historical ties, geographical realities, and regional security considerations.

Commodore Tegegne Lata, Deputy Commander of the Ethiopian Navy for Combat Support Services, echoed this sentiment, asserting that Ethiopia's overall national interests are inseparably linked to both the Nile and the Red Sea.

He added that efforts are currently underway to reorganize the Ethiopian Navy, which was disbanded several years ago. The goal is to build a modern, well-equipped, and capable force in terms of manpower, organization, and technology.

The forum saw the attendance of senior government officials, including Fathi Mahdi, Deputy Chairperson of the House of Peoples' Representatives' Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee, along with officers of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, and invited guests.