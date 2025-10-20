Africa: AU Urges African Communities to Embrace Communal Values for Mental Health

Addis Ababa — The African Union (AU) is calling on communities across the continent to prioritize holistic well-being, including economic security, social harmony, and health literacy, as the critical strategy for preventing Africa's growing mental health crisis.

Speaking on World Mental Health Day 2025, Dr. Adamu Isah, Director of Medical and Health Services at the AU, emphasized that prevention must be a family-centered responsibility rooted in Africa's communal values.

"Mental health begins at home, extends into neighborhoods, and must be supported by sound public policy," Isah told ENA. "Whatever you do to ensure there is communication, understanding, and respect within your family, these are the foundations for preventing mental illness."

The director stressed that mental health prevention is not merely a clinical intervention but a daily, domestic responsibility essential to African tradition.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He highlighted that unmet basic needs, such as food insecurity, economic hardship, and lack of medical access, are key stressors contributing to mental health disorders.

He also warned that the rise of Western individualism is eroding Africa's traditional communal support systems, leading to increased isolation, especially among the youth.

"Africans have the opportunity to protect their mental health by embracing their cultural and communal values, which emphasize social bonds, extended family, and mutual aid," he stated, urging a return to principles like brotherhood, spiritual support, and collective care.

The urgency of this call has been tragically underscored by the recent death of Kenyan journalist Kimani Mbugua.

The 29-year-old former reporter for Citizen TV and NTV, who was open about his battles with bipolar disorder, depression, and psychosis, died in a suspected suicide at a mental health rescue center in Mombasa.

Mbugua's death has spotlighted the dangerous gaps in mental health care and the urgent need for robust, family-based prevention and support systems across the continent. Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who had supported Mbugua's treatment, confirmed the death.

Mbugua's story reflects a broader systemic failure. Globally, over one billion people live with mental health conditions, and suicide remains a leading cause of death among young people.

According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) 2025 Mental Health Atlas, the median national expenditure on mental health remains at just 2.1 percent of total health budgets globally, low-income countries invest less than 1 USD per capita, there is a severe shortage of specialized professionals, and only 9 percent of individuals with depression receive adequate treatment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Ethiopia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Isah reiterated that effective prevention starts not in hospitals, but in homes and communities, through stable livelihoods, peaceful family relationships, early symptom recognition, and communal support.

He urged African governments to invest in policies that empower families with the resources needed to provide care, security, and dignity.

This year's World Mental Health Day theme, "Access to Services: Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies," highlights the growing crisis in zones where one in five individuals may suffer from mental health conditions.

Isah concluded that Africa's rich cultural heritage and emphasis on social cohesion provide a powerful foundation to combat mental illness.

By strengthening families, fostering open communication, and promoting early intervention, the continent can transform its mental health crisis into a pathway for healing, resilience, and collective well-being.