Addis Ababa — Ambassador Tibor Nagy, a seasoned American diplomat and former U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia, has urged Egypt to abandon its political posturing and instead engage Ethiopia constructively on technical matters related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

In a strongly worded public statement posted on his X page, Nagy criticized Egypt's approach to the dam, warning that attempts to pressure or isolate Ethiopia are counterproductive.

"I know from experience that Ethiopia cannot be bullied, and the more you push, the more immovable they become," said Nagy, adding, "It's time to accept today's reality."

Nagy, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia and later as Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, emphasized the need for professional engagement rather than politicized rhetoric.

His remarks come amid Egypt's continuous efforts to mislead the international community over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Africa's largest hydroelectric dam, which Ethiopia built on the Abay River.

Ethiopia repeatedly expressed that the project is a cornerstone for regional cooperation and development strategy, aiming to provide electricity to millions.

Despite years of negotiations, some facilitated by the African Union and other international actors, Egypt has failed to reach an agreement.

In this context, Nagy's statement adds a notable diplomatic voice to the debate, urging Cairo to recalibrate its strategy.

According to the ambassador, it is time for Egypt to move beyond the political drama and focus on technical solutions that serve all parties.

The ambassador's comments reflect a broader frustration among observers that political posturing has derailed meaningful progress in negotiations.

On September 9, 2025, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially inaugurated GERD in a landmark ceremony attended by several African heads of state and international dignitaries.

Among the notable guests were the presidents of Djibouti, South Sudan, Somalia, and Kenya, as well as the Prime Minister of Barbados and other high-level officials.

In a continent where large-scale projects often rely on foreign loans, GERD stands out as a powerful example of self-reliant development.

In his address, PM Abiy declared the dam a historic milestone for Ethiopia, comparing its significance to the victory of Adwa.

He announced that the dam's massive reservoir, named Nigat Lake ("Dawn Lake"), symbolizes Ethiopia's emergence from a long era of poverty and dependence.

The GERD was made possible through the contributions of millions of Ethiopians, from farmers and laborers to students and civil servants, who participated through bond purchases and grassroots fundraising.

Now the largest hydroelectric dam in Africa, the GERD stands not only as a feat of engineering, but also as a monument to Ethiopian unity, resilience, and national will, a ray of hope for Africa's future.