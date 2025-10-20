Ethiopia: Effective Leadership Drives Tangible Progress in Ethiopia, Prosperity Party Says

Addis Ababa — The Prosperity Party (PP) has emphasized that effective leadership in Ethiopia has been the key to successfully implementing initiatives that have significantly benefited the population.

Adam Farah, Vice President of PP and Head of the Democratic System Building Center with the rank of Deputy Prime Minister, highlighted the positive outcomes achieved during the first quarter of the 2018 Ethiopian fiscal year.

He made this assertion today at the quarterly party and government performance review forum.

These successes, he noted, resulted from the coordinated efforts of both the party and government structures.

The ongoing forum brings together party leaders and stakeholders to evaluate the performance of both the party and public mobilization activities, he said, adding that the goal is to present and discuss each sector's progress to assess overall achievement and identify areas for improvement.

He further asserted that the inauguration of major national projects is a clear indicator of the party's successful leadership and commitment to development.

He attributed these achievements to the strategic use of national capabilities, specifically the alignment of the party, the people, and the private sector.

The Vice President also noted that a proactive, opportunity-based approach has been adopted across regions. This approach, he explained, focuses on leveraging local strengths and fostering a culture of transforming challenges into opportunities.

Looking ahead, he pledged to work diligently to sustain and build upon the progress made during the current fiscal year.

According to him, the primary purpose of the forum is to jointly review planned activities, assess their implementation, and identify areas that require additional focus.

He further elaborated that the platform plays a vital role in ensuring consistent performance by encouraging the exchange of experiences among regions.