Ethiopia: Effective Leadership Drives Tangible Progress in Ethiopia, Prosperity Party Says

19 October 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Prosperity Party (PP) has emphasized that effective leadership in Ethiopia has been the key to successfully implementing initiatives that have significantly benefited the population.

Adam Farah, Vice President of PP and Head of the Democratic System Building Center with the rank of Deputy Prime Minister, highlighted the positive outcomes achieved during the first quarter of the 2018 Ethiopian fiscal year.

He made this assertion today at the quarterly party and government performance review forum.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

These successes, he noted, resulted from the coordinated efforts of both the party and government structures.

The ongoing forum brings together party leaders and stakeholders to evaluate the performance of both the party and public mobilization activities, he said, adding that the goal is to present and discuss each sector's progress to assess overall achievement and identify areas for improvement.

He further asserted that the inauguration of major national projects is a clear indicator of the party's successful leadership and commitment to development.

He attributed these achievements to the strategic use of national capabilities, specifically the alignment of the party, the people, and the private sector.

The Vice President also noted that a proactive, opportunity-based approach has been adopted across regions. This approach, he explained, focuses on leveraging local strengths and fostering a culture of transforming challenges into opportunities.

Looking ahead, he pledged to work diligently to sustain and build upon the progress made during the current fiscal year.

According to him, the primary purpose of the forum is to jointly review planned activities, assess their implementation, and identify areas that require additional focus.

He further elaborated that the platform plays a vital role in ensuring consistent performance by encouraging the exchange of experiences among regions.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.