Namibia Declares Mpox Outbreak After First Confirmed Case

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has declared an mpox outbreak in Namibia after confirming the country's first case in Swakopmund on Friday.

The announcement was made in a media statement on Sunday by the ministry's spokesperson, Walters Kamaya.

Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) is a zoonotic disease caused by an orthopox virus. It was first discovered in monkeys in 1958 and in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Mpox is mainly transmitted from human to human.

Kamaya said the patient is receiving treatment in isolation at Swakopmund District Hospital and is in a stable condition.

He added that the case has been linked to cross-border travel within the Southern African Development Community region.

"In line with World Health Organisation protocols, one confirmed case of mpox constitutes an outbreak," Kamaya said.

