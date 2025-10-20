Namibia Declares Mpox Outbreak After First Confirmed Case

19 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has declared an mpox outbreak in Namibia after confirming the country's first case in Swakopmund on Friday.

The announcement was made in a media statement on Sunday by the ministry's spokesperson, Walters Kamaya.

Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) is a zoonotic disease caused by an orthopox virus. It was first discovered in monkeys in 1958 and in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Mpox is mainly transmitted from human to human.

Kamaya said the patient is receiving treatment in isolation at Swakopmund District Hospital and is in a stable condition.

He added that the case has been linked to cross-border travel within the Southern African Development Community region.

"In line with World Health Organisation protocols, one confirmed case of mpox constitutes an outbreak," Kamaya said.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.