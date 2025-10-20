Kenya: Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Was a True Friend to My Raila - Ida Odinga

Kenya bid farewell to Raila Odinga with a 17-gun salute and military fly-past in Bondo.

Nairobi — Ida Odinga, the widow of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has described former President Uhuru Kenyatta as a true friend to her husband during his lifetime.

Speaking at the state funeral attended by President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and several African heads of state, Ida reflected on the deep personal and political bond that emerged between the two families both heirs to Kenya's founding fathers after decades of rivalry, culminating in the now-famous 2018 Handshake.

"Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was a true friend to my Raila," she said.

Odinga and Kenyatta, sons of Kenya's first Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and founding President Jomo Kenyatta, spent years on opposing sides of the political divide.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Their rivalry shaped multiple elections, often characterised by high political tension and deep national division.

But on March 9, 2018, the two leaders stunned the country when they publicly shook hands on the steps of Harambee House in Nairobi.

The Handshake marked the beginning of an unprecedented political partnership aimed at national reconciliation.

The alliance birthed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), a joint constitutional reform effort promoting inclusivity and national cohesion.

However, the initiative was halted after a series of legal challenges, and in 2021 the High Court and Court of Appeal declared the BBI process unconstitutional, ruling that the President had no authority to initiate constitutional amendments through a popular initiative. In March 2022, the Supreme Court upheld those decisions, effectively quashing the BBI.

Despite facing legal and political challenges, the Handshake reshaped Kenya's political landscape and ushered in a new era of cooperation between former adversaries.

In the run-up to the 2022 General Election, Kenyatta broke ranks with his then-deputy, William Ruto, and endorsed Odinga as his preferred successor. He campaigned vigorously for Odinga across the country, describing him as a statesman capable of uniting the nation.

Although Odinga ultimately lost the election, Kenyatta continued to stand by him both politically and personally.