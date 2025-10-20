Kenya: Safarilink Denies Claims of Fare Hikes On Nairobi-Kisumu Route

Nairobi — Local carrier Safarilink has dismissed claims circulating on social media alleging that it had sharply increased airfares on the Nairobi-Kisumu route.

The airline termed the reports as "false and misleading," following a post by Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai on X claiming the fares had risen to $644 (Sh93,000) for a one-way ticket.

In screenshots shared online, Alai alleged that Safarilink had hiked prices amid high demand for flights to Kisumu as Kenyans travel to Bondo, Siaya County, for the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Safarilink clarified that its fares remain within the normal range of between Sh5,000 and Sh12,000, depending on demand and booking time.

The carrier urged the public to verify travel information through official channels and avoid spreading unverified claims online.