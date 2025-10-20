Tanzania: CCM Women's Wing Urges People to Vote in Large Numbers On October 29

Dar es Salaam — THE SECRETARY-GENERAL of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi Women Wing (UWT), Susan Kunambi, has urged Tanzanian citizens to come out to vote in large numbers on October 29, 2025, warning against campaigners who want to disrupt the peace and harmony of the country.

Speaking during the Campaign Meeting of the Kibamba Constituency Parliamentary Candidate in Dar es Salaam, Angellah Kairuki said the dirty campaigners aim to scare the Tanzanian citizens heading to the October 29 General Elections.

"Don't be afraid on the 29th, October, let's go out and vote to choose a Chama cha Mapinduzi. We vote and then we shake hands. There is a lot of noise, and it is here in Dar es Salaam; let's not listen to them," she stressed.

She added, "The noise of those who tell you not to come out is their intention to weaken them because since the campaign started, they have had their slogan of No reforms, No election. When they see people are angry, they come up with another one.

In addition, Kunambi prayed for votes for the parliamentary candidate, Angellah Kairuki, saying that she is a strong, intelligent, hardworking leader and a man of the people.

"You will not regret it when you are in trouble. It is not that you will not see her, you will be with her in trouble and happiness. We are saying this because we know you have chosen the right person and will give her permission on the 29th. You can pick her to be your servant; she has come to ask for service.

Kunambi also prayed for votes for the presidential candidate, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying that she has done great things, all the streets have water except for small shortcomings, and she has put a bucket on a woman's head.

Talking about the dispensary this ward has, primary and secondary schools, students are not going far. Let me tell you that CCM has good intentions with Tanzanians and that is why we are standing, we are not just saying words, we are holding her and the citizens to actionable promises, we are promising them, and we do not have time to insult her, we have to tell the citizens what we are going to do as stipulated in this agreement.

She said that when Dr Samia came to power, many people lacked faith. She stood up and encouraged them, and there were strategic projects, and there was fear that they might not continue, but she came with a statement that the work should continue.

"There is the Mwalimu Nyerere Dam, a modern train, the construction of the Magufuli bridge, she has moved the government to Dodoma, and many other projects. She is a personable, honest, and patient person in what she is going through. You see, she has managed peace, tranquility, and unity in our country. If we were without peace, even campaigning would not have been possible," she emphasized.