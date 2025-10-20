Kenya: We Will Respect and Support ODM According to Raila's Wishes - President Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto has pledged to ensure the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) remains strong and active, saying a vibrant opposition is vital for Kenya's democratic and economic stability.

Speaking during the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo, Siaya County, President Ruto said his administration would respect and support ODM as part of Raila's legacy and vision for a united, multiparty nation.

"I want to assure the ODM party that according to the wishes of Baba, we will respect and support ODM," the head of state indicated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"ODM must be strong as we go into 2027 because that is how we are going to have a strong government. Political parties are the foundation of any meaningful democracy."

Ruto added that strong and accountable political institutions contribute to investor confidence and governance stability key pillars for sustaining Kenya's economic growth.

His remarks come at a time when the political landscape is fluid following Odinga's death, which has left ODM navigating internal divisions and succession debates.

How ODM reorganizes itself could shape both the political and economic direction of the country ahead of the 2027 elections.

Earlier, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga also urged the government to safeguard political parties as a tribute to Raila's legacy.

Raila Odinga, 80, died of a cardiac arrest while receiving treatment in Kochi, India.

His passing marks the end of an era in Kenya's politics and sets the stage for a critical test of the country's democratic and institutional resilience.