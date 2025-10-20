Kenya: India Gave Raila Military Honours, Modi Personally Ordered Airlift - Mudavadi

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has paid glowing tribute to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revealing that the Indian leader personally ordered the military airlift of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's body to Mumbai with full state honours.

Mudavadi described the move as an exceptional gesture as a historic mark of respect for one of Africa's most influential statesmen.

Speaking during a solemn state funeral service , Mudavadi said he was entrusted, with the full consent of the Odinga family and on the direct instruction of President William Ruto, to lead the government delegation that travelled to India hours after Raila's passing on October 15.

"Your Excellency and Mama Aida, let me say thank you for giving me a unique opportunity...to do one last honor, and that was the honor to lead a delegation on the afternoon of the 15th of October, just a few hours after his passing, to India, so that we can join those who are there and come back with the remains of Raila Amolo Odinga. It is an honor, a very moving moment," he said.

Mudavadi recounted that upon arrival in India aboard Kenya Airways flight KQ202, the delegation was received at a restricted military terminal where they were informed that Prime Minister Modi had intervened personally to fast-track military protocols.

"At the military stand...the Prime Minister of India had actually said that the Government of India grants all the respect, military respect possible within the shortest time possible to Raila," Mudavadi said.

"The Government of India gave a military aircraft from Kochi to bring Raila to Mumbai where we got him, and he was escorted by the military of India."

He eulogized Odinga as a man whose political resilience, intellectual brilliance and simplicity in communicating the hopes of ordinary citizens made him a towering figure in Kenya's democratic journey.

"Mr. President, today Raila is here. He would have loved a crowd like this...But today, Raila speaks to us in silence, total silence. This silence is loud. It speaks to the nation," he said.

"He stood for a lot of things. His spirit is unbreakable. Raila suffered. He had a checkered career. But one thing, Raila never allowed history to hold him prisoner," Mudavadi added.

Mudavadi described deeply emotional scenes as Raila's body was draped in the Kenyan flag in the presence of his daughter Winnie, other family members, close associates, and Kenya's High Commissioner to India.

The Former Prime Minister lauded the historic gesture was made by the national carrier,Kenya Airways on the journey back home highlighting the special flight number RAO-001 which was a final tribute to Raila Amolo Odinga.

"We landed, brought by the national carrier Kenya Airways and I thank Kenya Airways for heeding your instructions...The plane landed at 9.30 on 16th of October switching from KQ-203 to RAO-001. That was the title of the flight," Mudavadi announced.

Mudavadi said that although Raila had spent his life energising massive political crowds with his fiery speeches, it was now his silence that spoke most profoundly.