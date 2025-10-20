Kenya: Ruto Reveals Raila's Final Weeks of Illness and the Decision to Evacuate Him

Nairobi — President William Ruto has revealed that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga endured a prolonged and difficult battle with a serious health condition in the weeks leading up to his death, detailing efforts by his family and the government to secure specialized treatment abroad.

Speaking on Sunday ahead of his burial, Ruto said Odinga's health had sharply deteriorated over the past six weeks, forcing him to seek medical attention in Dubai and other international hospitals.

"The last one and a half months were very difficult times. Every time I met Baba, his voice was hoarse. He kept telling me he was weak because of the medication he was taking, and I became very concerned," Ruto recalled.

According to the President, Odinga informed him that doctors in Dubai and in American hospitals had expressed concern about his worsening condition, prompting his medical team -- led by long-time physician Dr. Oluoch Olunya -- to repeatedly adjust his treatment plan.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Despite his illness, Ruto said Odinga remained actively engaged in national affairs.

While attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September, Ruto said he kept in regular contact with Odinga to monitor his progress.

"When I came back from New York, he told me, 'Bill, I am in Malindi. The doctors have told me to rest, but I'll be back on Tuesday,"' Ruto recounted.

The two leaders eventually met at Odinga's Karen home in Nairobi, where Mama Ida Odinga hosted a family dinner attended by Odinga's elder brother, Dr. Oburu Odinga.

It was during that meeting, Ruto said, that the decision to fly the opposition chief abroad for advanced medical care was reached.

Karen meeting

"He told us how he was feeling, and we all agreed we didn't want any guesswork regarding his health. We assured him the government would facilitate whatever treatment he needed. At first, he mentioned Germany and then China, but ultimately, he chose India," Ruto revealed.

The President said Odinga appeared to be responding well to treatment in Kerala, India, and had even called friends and officials in Kenya to assure them of his recovery.

"He made calls saying he had been discharged and would return for follow-up treatment after six months. He even mentioned that he would pass by Dubai and attend the Siaya Investment Conference," Ruto recounted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Odinga's condition took a sudden turn for the worse. Ruto said he received distressing WhatsApp messages early on Wednesday morning from Dr. Oburu Odinga around 6.45am, indicating Raila's condition had deteriorated rapidly.

"A few minutes later, Winnie Odinga called. I told her, 'Please, Winnie, don't tell me any bad news.' But she said, 'The bad news has happened. My father is no more,"' Ruto said solemnly.

Ruto disclosed that, in consultation with Odinga's family, he reached out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to coordinate logistical assistance from Kochi to Mumbai.

Modi, he said, responded immediately, ensuring Raila's body was accorded full diplomatic and military honors during repatriation.

Describing Odinga's death as a deep personal and political loss, Ruto admitted that many analysts were right to view it as a major blow.

"Many commentators say this is a big blow for William Ruto. Yes, it is. It is a very big blow," he said quietly.

Odinga, 80, died on October 15 in Kochi, India, where he was receiving treatment at the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre.