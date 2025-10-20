Egypt: WFP Egypt & El Gouna Film Festival Spotlight Food Security Through Cinema in the Festival's 8th Edition

El Gouna, Egypt — El Gouna Film Festival (GFF), in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), is dedicating its 8th edition to one of the world's most critical challenges, food security. The festival's opening night, held on World Food Day (16 October), sets the stage for a week of events, throughout the festival, that will spotlight the fight against food insecurity.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a multi-year agreement between GFF and the United Nations in Egypt, with each future edition of the festival dedicated to a different development theme.

"Food security is not just a policy issue; it is a human story. We believe that art can change hearts and minds," said Jean-Piere de Margerie, WFP Representative and Country Director in Egypt. "Through this partnership, we're inviting filmmakers and audiences to confront the realities of food security and resilience; the fight against hunger belongs on screens, in stories, and in public consciousness."

Guests at the opening night received hand fans featuring artwork by children supported by WFP in vulnerable Egyptian communities, and a symbolic pin blending motifs of bread, wheat, and film - worn by celebrities and industry leaders as visible expressions of support.

"Our work with the World Food Programme is a natural evolution of our shared belief in the power of storytelling to drive social impact," said Amr Mansi, Executive Director of El Gouna Film Festival. "This year's theme of food security is more than symbolic, it is a call to action, reminding us that art and cinema can and must translate into positive change."

To bring this year's theme to life, WFP and GFF will be hosting several activities throughout the festival.

The "Eish" short film competition event, named after the Arabic word for both bread and life, returns for its second edition this year. The competition, led by WFP Egypt, GFF, and Zest, invites filmmakers across the region to submit creative concepts exploring food security and resilience. The winning idea will be awarded production support the following year, turning powerful stories into impactful short films.

At the heart of the GFF pavilion, an interactive installation offers visitors an immersive experience into a symbolic installation, presenting bread as a key global staple and symbol of food security. The space will deepen peoples understanding of food security and showcase how WFP works with vulnerable communities to achieve it.

In collaboration with El Gouna City, a charity cycling marathon will take place, with proceeds supporting WFP's operations in Egypt. For every kilometre cycled, El Gouna City will donate to WFP's work in Egypt.

By bringing food security to the big screen and its surrounds this week, GFF and WFP aim to spark conversations and inspire action that can help ensure every person has a better chance of living in a food secure future.