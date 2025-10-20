Somalia: Somali Passport Costs Student Mustaf Takoy a Scholarship Opportunity in Denmark

Copenhagen — A Somali student has lost a prestigious scholarship opportunity in Denmark after immigration authorities rejected his visa application, citing the non-recognition of his Somali passport.

Mustaf Mohamed Takoy, 30, had secured full funding under the Erasmus Mundus programme to pursue a Master's degree in Environment and Global Development at the University of Copenhagen. He was due to start his studies in September last year.

Despite submitting his visa application in accordance with Danish procedures, Mustaf was denied entry two months later. The Danish Immigration Service (SIRI) informed him that the Somali passport is not recognised as a valid travel document under Danish law -- a policy that effectively blocked his academic future in the country.

"Imagine being granted a full Erasmus Mundus scholarship by the University of Copenhagen, only to be rejected because of your passport," Mustaf told the media. "I didn't choose to be born in Somalia -- no one chooses where they're born."

In support of Mustaf, 36 friends and fellow students submitted a letter of appeal to Danish immigration authorities, urging a reconsideration of the decision. Mustaf himself filed a formal appeal with the Danish Immigration Appeals Board, paying $140 in fees. He has yet to receive a response.

Although disheartened, Mustaf remains determined. He says he intends to reapply for the scholarship next year in hopes of being accepted once again.

Since the collapse of Somalia's central government in 1991, the country's passport has ranked among the weakest in the world. Most Western countries -- including Denmark -- do not recognise it, making international travel and study difficult for Somali citizens.

As a result, many are denied opportunities that could significantly alter the course of their lives.