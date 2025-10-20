Africa: Gen Z Youth Driving Unstoppable Wave of Political Change Across Africa, Somali MP Says

Mogadishu, Oct 19 — Somali legislator Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame has issued a stern warning to governments across Africa attempting to stifle youth-led protests, saying such efforts will not halt the growing wave of demands for political change.

Speaking during Shabelle TV's Garnaqsi, a panel discussion focused on Africa's political future and the role of youth in modern governance, Abdishakur highlighted the unique nature of Generation Z, the cohort driving recent uprisings across the continent and beyond.

"This new generation is markedly different -- tech-savvy, well-informed, and united by a common goal: to secure new leadership and better living conditions," he said.

Abdishakur added that Gen Z's ability to rapidly communicate and mobilize across diverse communities makes it impossible for governments to silence their calls for justice and transparency.

His remarks come as peaceful protests led by young Africans continue to grow, demanding political reform, accountability, and an end to corruption.

Africa has witnessed a surge in youth activism this year, reflecting widespread frustration with entrenched political systems and economic hardships.