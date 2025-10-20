Africa: Gen Z Youth Driving Unstoppable Wave of Political Change Across Africa, Somali MP Says

19 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Oct 19 — Somali legislator Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame has issued a stern warning to governments across Africa attempting to stifle youth-led protests, saying such efforts will not halt the growing wave of demands for political change.

Speaking during Shabelle TV's Garnaqsi, a panel discussion focused on Africa's political future and the role of youth in modern governance, Abdishakur highlighted the unique nature of Generation Z, the cohort driving recent uprisings across the continent and beyond.

"This new generation is markedly different -- tech-savvy, well-informed, and united by a common goal: to secure new leadership and better living conditions," he said.

Abdishakur added that Gen Z's ability to rapidly communicate and mobilize across diverse communities makes it impossible for governments to silence their calls for justice and transparency.

His remarks come as peaceful protests led by young Africans continue to grow, demanding political reform, accountability, and an end to corruption.

Africa has witnessed a surge in youth activism this year, reflecting widespread frustration with entrenched political systems and economic hardships.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.