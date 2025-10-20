Africa: South Africa Uses G20 Presidency to Champion Global South and Debt Relief

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has pledged that South Africa's Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) will drive a strong Global South agenda focused on debt relief, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.

Speaking at the recently held Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum (TABEF) in Istanbul, Mashatile said South Africa will use its leadership of the world's most influential economic forum to "amplify the voices of developing nations" and push for a fairer global financial system.

"We aim to renew efforts to tackle the critical issue of debt sustainability, with a particular emphasis on Africa and the Global South.

"Our initiative will address weaknesses in the international debt architecture, including high financing costs and the prioritisation of debt service over essential development needs," said Mashatile.

South Africa became the first African nation to assume the G20 Presidency on 1 December 2024, under the theme: 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability'. Mashatile said this theme captures the country's vision for a people-centred and inclusive global order.

He emphasised that South Africa's G20 Presidency coincides with a pivotal moment for Africa's representation in global governance, following the African Union's inclusion as a permanent member of the G20.

"The AU's six priorities for its participation in the G20 all find expression in South Africa's theme," he noted.

Mashatile also underscored the importance of strengthening partnerships with like-minded nations, describing Türkiye as a key ally.

"South Africa appreciates having partners such as Türkiye, whose stance on multilateral issues aligns with the ideals of the developing world," he said, acknowledging Ankara's early support for South Africa's G20 leadership.

During his visit, the Deputy President co-chaired the inaugural session of the South Africa-Türkiye Bi-National Commission aimed at deepening political and economic cooperation. He urged both countries to unlock new possibilities in trade, investment, and technology.

"The future belongs to those who build together, who look beyond borders, and who transform shared aspirations into shared prosperity," Mashatile said.

Outlining four priorities for South Africa's G20 term, he highlighted the need to strengthen disaster resilience and response to climate-related crises, which continue to hit vulnerable nations hardest. He also called for renewed cooperation in science, technology, and innovation to drive growth across the Global South.

Invoking the African philosophy of ubuntu, Mashatile said the world's challenges require collective solutions.

"Ubuntu reminds us of our shared humanity. It must guide our leadership in shaping a more equitable global order," he concluded.

The Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum brought together African ministers, business leaders, and Turkish officials to strengthen trade ties and discuss joint responses to global challenges.