Somalia's PM Delivers Keynote Speech At 5th African Peace and Development Conference in Egypt

Aswan, Egypt — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre delivered a major address at the 5th African Peace and Development Conference held in Aswan, Egypt, under the theme "Africa's Power for Progress and Transformation in the Modern World."

In his speech, Barre highlighted Somalia's progress in overcoming security, economic, and political challenges, emphasizing the country's commitment to sustainable development.

He detailed key achievements, including rebuilding state institutions, debt relief, strengthening diplomatic ties regionally and globally, lifting a long-standing arms embargo, and significant advancements in security, notably the fight against extremist groups.

Barre also introduced Somalia's "2025-2030 National Transformation Framework," focusing on six pillars: infrastructure reconstruction, economic growth and job creation, social services development in education and health, food security and agricultural advancement, environmental protection and clean energy, and transparent, accountable governance.

"Somalia has emerged from conflict and destruction, charting a path toward lasting peace and prosperity, with inclusive national efforts to build a united future," Barre said.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Egyptian government for its ongoing support in peacebuilding, reconstruction, and cooperation, describing the historic and strengthening brotherly ties between the two nations.

The conference aims to foster continental collaboration on peace, development, and economic transformation in Africa.