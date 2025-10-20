Somalia: Somali Authorities and Interpol Arrest Former Hospital Director On Rape Charges in Rwanda

19 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali authorities, in cooperation with Interpol, have arrested Jama Abdi Mohamud, the former director of Qardho Hospital, in Rwanda and brought him back to Somalia to face charges of rape and abuse.

The Office of the Attorney General said Sunday that investigations revealed Jaamac's involvement in acts of sexual assault, as well as recording and distributing indecent videos of the incidents on social media.

Jaamac, who had been on the run from justice, was extradited to Somalia to face prosecution, the office added.

Somalia's government thanked the Rwandan authorities and Interpol for their assistance in the arrest and extradition.

It remains unclear if the federal government will hand over the case to Puntland's judicial institutions, where the alleged crimes took place.

Another suspect linked to the case is currently held in custody in Garowe, Puntland, awaiting further legal action.

