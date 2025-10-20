South Africa: Sanlam Sponsors Re-entry for Canceled Marathon Runners - South African News Briefs - October 20, 2025

Sanlam Sponsors Re-entry for Canceled Marathon Runners



Sanlam has announced that all 2025 Cape Town Marathon entrants will receive a sponsored entry for either the 2026 or 2027 race after this year’s event was canceled, reports EWN. The race was canceled due to severe overnight winds that damaged the race village and routes. Sanlam's group executive for corporate affairs and sustainability, Shadi Chauke, said that the offer would be extended to all 2025 marathon entrants. Chauke said that Sanlam was deeply disappointed that the marathon was canceled, saying the race deserved to get into the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

First Accused in Meyiwa Murder Trial to Return to the Witness Stand

The first accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Muzi Sibiya, is set to return to the witness stand as the first defence witness, reports SABC News. Sibiya has denied any role in the 2014 murder of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper. He said that he was not in Gauteng at the time. His testimony contradicts that of key state witness Constable Sizwe Zungu, who alleged that all five accused were at a Vosloorus hostel on the day of the shooting at Kelly Khumalo’s family home. The trial was adjourned to give Advocate Zandile Mshololo time to prepare for her cross-examination of Sibiya.

University of the Free State to Resume Classes After Fee Policy Protests

Academic activities at the University of the Free State (UFS) are set to resume in phases after two weeks of disruptions caused by student protests over a new fee policy, reports EWN. The demonstrations began after management announced that students with outstanding fees would be barred from registering for the 2026 academic year. Following talks with student representatives, UFS has agreed to postpone the policy’s implementation for two years. The Qwaqwa campus, which was closed after a building was vandalized and set alight during exams, will also reopen this week, with residence students returning. The university has adjusted the 2025 academic calendar, moving final exams to 10 November, except for Health Sciences students, who will begin on 3 November to meet graduation deadlines. Full campus operations are expected to resume.

