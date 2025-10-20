Uganda: Museveni Skilling Hub Initiative SACCO Leaders Warned Against Fund Misappropriation

The State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye, has cautioned the Presidential Industrial Skilling Hub SACCO leaders against misappropriation of funds.

"If you use these funds properly, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has promised to add more into your SACCOs," she said.

Ms. Barekye made the remarks while leading a training session on proper fund management for SACCO leaders at the Karamoja Zonal Presidential Industrial Skilling Hub in Napak District.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The training brought together leaders and beneficiaries from the Karamoja, Sebei, and Teso sub-regions. The countrywide sensitization and training program follows President Museveni's recent financial empowerment initiative for skilling hub beneficiaries.

The president injected Shs8.8 billion into SACCOs under the Skilling Hubs program, aimed at supporting beneficiaries with start-up capital for their enterprises. Each SACCO received Shs50 million.

Ms. Barekye called on the leaders to be transparent and disciplined in the management of SACCO funds.

"You have come here to witness what the President promised. This is a permanent project if handled well," she said. "Open your eyes, money is money. Don't misuse the power. You can decide to use people who didn't study from here, but that is very criminal -- and we shall arrest you if you give the money to non-trainees."

She further cautioned leaders against acts of discrimination or misuse of authority, warning them not to deny funds based on personal differences or favoritism.

"Don't turn this money into a ransom or only give it to those you like," she warned. "This is a big project under your district. Prepare to manage these funds well so that Mzee's project doesn't fail."

Eng. Raymond Kamugisha, Director of Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs, emphasized that all applicants should have a location where they stay, where they are from, or where they will always be. He urged leaders to save themselves from embarrassment and stress by doing the right thing.

The training session was facilitated by Mr. Lutalo Joseph from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, and Mr. Abdallah Aziz Apat from Post Bank.

Mr. Lutalo encouraged participants to focus on good leadership principles, noting that it has been proven that bad leadership and governance affect the sustainability of cooperative societies. He said leaders should treasure and follow the cooperative values and principles.

Mr. Aziz advised trainees to embrace a saving culture for sustainability and wealth creation.

Beneficiaries Laud Museveni

Rose Isangu , a beneficiary from the Karamoja Presidential Industrial Skilling Hub, thanked President Museveni for the opportunity.

She shared that her parents were unable to pay her school fees and she had dropped out in S.5. However, through a friend, she learned about the skilling hubs, applied, and was recruited.

With the skills she gained after the six-month course and a startup capital of Shs10 million provided by the President during the hub's commissioning, she started a bakery in Serere town. She now employs four people and saves Shs450,000 per month.

Jacob Awe , from the Teso Presidential Industrial Skilling Hub, also shared a success story. He owns a bakery shop in Soroti City, employs two workers, and saves Shs500,000 monthly from his business.

He said life was very hard before joining the skilling hub, but he can now earn a living and support his family. Jacob urged women not to wait for kameza money but to join the hubs and acquire skills.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also appreciated the Shs50 million support given to each SACCO and committed to utilizing the funds to boost their businesses.

Another testimony came from Gerrison Opio Nakuya, a former trainee in welding and metal fabrication from the Teso Hub who now owns a workshop in Abim District and employs three people.

He expressed gratitude to President Museveni for the opportunity to acquire skills, noting that he never imagined becoming someone important.

His first contract earned him Shs2.5 million. Opio, now the chairperson of Teso SACCO, confirmed they had received Shs50 million from the President and were excited to use it to work together for development.

This training is part of a nationwide effort to equip leaders with financial management skills and ensure the sustainability of government empowerment programs.