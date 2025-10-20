Kenya: Firearm Stolen From Policeman During Raila's Funeral On Sunday

KISUMU, Kenya, Ovt 20 - A police firearm was stolen during chaotic scenes at the funeral of the late Raila Amolo Odinga on Sunday evening in Bondo, Siaya County.

According to a police report filed under OB 47/19/10/2025 at Bondo Police Station, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m as the Governor of Kakamega was leaving the funeral ceremony held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST).

The report states that a group of rowdy youth managed to snatch a loaded Jericho pistol from a police officer attached to the Governor's VIP protection team.

"It was reported by No. 102661 PC Benson Kodia Olayo, a GSU officer based at GSU Headquarters, Ruaraka, and currently attached to the VIP Protection of the Kakamega Governor, that while boarding the Governor's official vehicle Reg. No. 37CG 086A, rowdy youth who had gathered around the Governor snatched his firearm," the report reads in part.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The stolen firearm, a Jericho pistol with serial number 40309458, was loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition at the time of the incident.

"Efforts to arrest and recover the stolen firearm were fruitless because of the crowd. Efforts have been put in place to recover the stolen firearm," the report further states.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Bondo has taken over the case.

The funeral of the former Prime Minister and ODM party leader attracted thousands of mourners from across the country, including top political figures, government officials, and foreign dignitaries.

Authorities have called for calm as investigations continue.