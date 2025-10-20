Somalia's Education Minister Chairs Emergency Meeting to Bolster Support for Soobe 2 Bombing Victims

Mogadishu, Oct. 20 — Somalia's Minister of Education, Heritage and Higher Education, Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir, chaired a special meeting of the National Relief Committee at the headquarters of the National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA).

The meeting focused on strengthening emergency response and support for those affected by the Soobe 2 bombing, which marks its third anniversary today.

Participants included SoDMA Commissioner Mahmoud Moalim Abdulle, members of the business community, and representatives from civil society organizations, all committee members.

The committee agreed on prioritizing care for orphans and children who lost their parents in the attack, aiming to alleviate their burden and hardships.

They also urged Somali society, businesses, and humanitarian agencies to continue contributing to relief efforts to ensure timely aid reaches those impacted by the disaster.

The initiative underscores the government's commitment to coordinated disaster response and social support for vulnerable populations in Somalia.