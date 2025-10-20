Zimbabwe: Police Launch Manhunt for Opposition Activist 'Madzibaba Veshanduko' After Dramatic High-Speed Chase

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has sent out an appeal for information leading to the arrest of opposition political activist, Godfrey Karembera, popularly known as 'Madzibaba Veshanduko'.

In a statement at the weekend, ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Karembera (47), and his accomplice fled police during a high-speed chase as the net closed in on them for illegally distributing fliers.

Their actions, according to authorities, were calculated to incite members of the public to participate in unsanctioned October 17 protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule as instigated by fugitive war veteran Blessed Geza.

"Police are appealing for information leading to the arrest of Godfrey Karembera (47), popularly known as Madzibaba Eshanduko, and Kudzai Weston Saruwaka, who fled from officers during a high-speed chase while allegedly distributing fliers in Machipisa, Glen View, and Budiriro.

"The two face charges under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23," Nyathi said.

This is not the first time Karembera has made headlines.

The staunch supporter of Nelson Chamisa, former president of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), had his home in Guruve petrol bombed in April this year by unknown assailants.

Karembera himself was not at home when the attack took place. However, his 17-year-old son, Laxmore, sustained injuries while rescuing his two younger siblings. Property was reduced to ashes.

In 2022, Karembera was arrested in the capital city for allegedly calling police officers dogs. He was also on the receiving end for wearing yellow clothes, which were colour themes for the CCC party.