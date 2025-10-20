East Africa: Somalia's Ambassador to Tanzania and the East Africa Community Undertakes High-Level Visit to Kinshasa

Somalia's Ambassador to Tanzania and the East Africa Community, Ilyas Ali Hassan, arrived in Kinshasa on Sunday for a high-level working visit.

The Ambassador was warmly received by officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as members of the Somali diaspora residing in the city.

The primary objective of the visit is to evaluate the current situation of Somali nationals living in Kinshasa.

Discussions will focus on identifying challenges faced by the community and exploring strategies to enhance their access to essential services.

This visit underscores Somalia's commitment to strengthening ties with the Somali diaspora and ensuring their welfare abroad.