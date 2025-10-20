East Africa: Somalia's Ambassador to Tanzania and the East Africa Community Undertakes High-Level Visit to Kinshasa

20 October 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Ambassador to Tanzania and the East Africa Community, Ilyas Ali Hassan, arrived in Kinshasa on Sunday for a high-level working visit.

The Ambassador was warmly received by officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as members of the Somali diaspora residing in the city.

The primary objective of the visit is to evaluate the current situation of Somali nationals living in Kinshasa.

Discussions will focus on identifying challenges faced by the community and exploring strategies to enhance their access to essential services.

This visit underscores Somalia's commitment to strengthening ties with the Somali diaspora and ensuring their welfare abroad.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.