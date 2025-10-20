Zimbabwe: Highlanders Receive Another U.S.$250,000 From Wicknell Chivayo

Bulawayo-based football giants, Highlanders, have received another US$250,000 from controversial 'tenderprenuer' Wicknell Chivayo, as part of the US$1 million donation he pledged to the club four months ago.

The first tranche of US$250,000 was disbursed in June, and Chivayo has now confirmed the release of the second installment to support player welfare, recruitment, and administrative costs.

"I'm pleased to disburse another US$250,000 from the US$1 million donation. They've now received a total of US$500,000. The remaining balance will be paid in December and February, though it may be settled earlier depending on their impressive performance," Chivayo posted on X.

The philanthropic gesture by Chivayo is expected to bring a significant financial boost to Highlanders, a team that has long struggled with resource constraints despite its historical significance and passionate fan base.

Highlanders FC, founded in 1926 by Albert and Rhodes Khumalo --the grandsons of Ndebele monarch King Lobengula --is not only a football powerhouse in Zimbabwe but also a symbol of cultural identity, pride, and unity for Bulawayo and the nation at large. The club's legacy is woven into the very fabric of Zimbabwean sport, earning it unwavering support across generations.