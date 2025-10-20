Namibia: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Commends Defence Force for Successful Counter-Terrorism Exercise

Delivered by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the closing ceremony of the Namibian Defence Force Counter-Terrorism Live Firing Exercise, Etiro Training Base, Karibib, Erongo region - 15 October 2025

I join you today to celebrate another milestone on the training calendar of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF), as we witness the successful conclusion of the NDF's first-ever and most comprehensive counter-terrorism exercise, code-named Exercise //Khau //Ae.

I am informed that the name //Khau //Ae is derived from the Damara-Nama language, meaning 'Shield Together'. The choice of this name resonates well with the intended outcome of the exercise, and more importantly, it strengthens the position of the government, which calls for the enactment of relevant laws and the establishment of counter-terrorism institutions aimed at deterring, combating and preventing potential terrorist threats directed against our motherland.

The evolving nature and complexity of terrorism require integrated planning, information sharing, cross-cutting stakeholder involvement, and the mobilisation of resources at national, regional and international levels. This is what we must do as a nation in order to shield our motherland from the scourge of terrorism, violent extremism, money laundering and transnational organised crime.

It would be remiss of me if I fail to recognise the leadership of minister Frans Kapofi and his team, who have conceived, planned and overseen the execution of this exercise. To our men and women in uniform, and other participants from the security cluster who were the main players in this exercise, I say: well done. You have made our nation proud, as you have demonstrated firm commitment and dedication to the call of duty.

For the past seven weeks of intensive training, you have displayed an extraordinary level of professionalism, dedication and cross-agency cooperation to execute various tasks assigned in line with the exercise scenarios. The government's purpose in allocating and spending resources in this exercise - human, material and financial - is clear and unequivocal: to harness, strengthen, capacitate and build counter-terrorism preparedness and resilience in the country. I do not doubt that this exercise has achieved that goal.

I commend the synergy demonstrated by the security cluster and all supporting government agencies that participated. The seamless integration of air, land and intelligence assets proves that when our security cluster works as a team, and when our people are united with one heart and one mind, in the spirit of 'One Namibia, One Nation', the security of the country is guaranteed.

The geopolitical risks witnessed in two of our sister countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region - the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique - where acts of terrorism and insurgency continue to destabilise peace and security - should serve as a stark reminder of Namibia's vulnerability to potential danger. We cannot afford to be complacent and assume that the threat of terrorism is far from our national borders.

Exercise //Khau //Ae has honed our collective ability to detect, deter and decisively respond to any threat to our peace, sovereignty and democratic way of life. As the sun sets on this exercise, your work has not ended. Let the lessons learned here at Etiro be meticulously documented and immediately integrated into the NDF's standing operating procedures.

I call upon the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs to ensure that training, re-training and exercising in counter-terrorism operations and preparedness remain part of the NDF's training curriculum. In this way, the skills and competencies acquired will be preserved for years to come.

The eighth administration remains steadfast in its commitment to providing you with the best training support required to meet your mandate. Our investment in security forces is not an expenditure but an investment in the future stability and prosperity of our republic.

To achieve realism and equip our men and women in uniform with the best competencies to meet 21st-century challenges, the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs must prioritise the provision of adequate physical infrastructure to maintain professionalism and boost morale.

Efforts should be made to ensure that our personnel live in modern accommodation units and have access to properly equipped training areas and firing ranges. Furthermore, troops should have access to modern sporting and recreational facilities to help them remain physically fit and ready to respond to national duty.

The world in which we live, and in which we intend to fight and win battles, has advanced significantly in technological development. As a country, we cannot afford to remain behind. I call upon the ministry to prioritise the acquisition of state-of-the-art military equipment and hardware that would give the NDF the leverage to fight and win in this technologically driven battlefield reality.

As we aspire to develop and maintain a professional and competitive defence force, as envisaged in Vision 2030, we should remember that "discipline is to the profession of arms as knowledge is to medicine".

I direct that cases of indiscipline among our troops be addressed head-on and expeditiously. I do not wish to lead a defence force that is undisciplined. Our goal as a nation is to maintain a professional defence force that can be ranked among the best in the SADC region and beyond.

I am aware that some members of our defence force have side-stepped the established chain of command to air grievances to individuals and entities outside the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs. Some have consulted political office bearers to announce their grievances publicly. That behaviour is unacceptable, can threaten national security, and should not be tolerated. You must remain outside politics and remember that ours is a caring and listening government sensitive to the well-being of our people, including our men and women in uniform.

When you joined the NDF, you took an oath to serve the government of the day and to protect the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia. Allowing this kind of conduct to prevail goes against the values and principles of our democratic system. While the Constitution guarantees every Namibian the right to exercise their democratic rights, the defence policy prohibits active service members from wearing or displaying party colours while on duty or on NDF premises, or participating in political activities.

Equally, active service members are prohibited by the defence policy from holding public office other than their military appointments prescribed in the Defence Act. These prohibitions are necessary as you hold a special position in the country and a unique responsibility that requires undivided attention. I call upon the management of the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs and the NDF to ensure that such unprofessional behaviour is rooted out. Those found on the wrong side of the law should answer for their misconduct.

As I conclude, I express my profound gratitude and appreciation to the minister of defence and veterans affairs, the chief of the defence force, the director general of the Namibia Central Intelligence Service, the inspector general of the Namibian Police, the commissioner general of the Namibian Correctional Service, and the service commanders for mobilising troops and equipment for this historic event.

I also extend my gratitude to the local community of Erongo region, and Karibib in particular, for their support throughout this exercise. The cooperation of our citizens is the fourth pillar of our national security strategy.

Let us leave this base with renewed purpose to continue safeguarding the hard-won peace and stability that allows our economy to grow, our children to learn, and our democracy to flourish.

To all exercise participants, you have performed your duties with distinction. Rest assured that your commander-in-chief is proud of you. As you return to your respective units and duty stations, remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any call of national duty.

God bless the brave men and women of our security forces. God bless the Republic of Namibia.

It is now my singular honour to declare Exercise //Khau //Ae officially closed.

I thank you.