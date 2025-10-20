Uganda: New Bridge At Laropi Tops Priorities Adjumani Wants Museveni Address

Leaders in Adjumani have said a new bridge at Laropi is on top of the agenda of the items they want President Museveni address during his campaign rally in the district.

President Museveni is later today, Monday, expected to address a rally at Baridi Stadium in Adjumani town council.

Speaking to Nile Post on Monday morning, Angel Dulu Mark, the NRM flag bearer for Adjumani East said having a bridge constructed at Laropi will ease transport and trade wit neighbouring South Sudan.

"Lack of a bridge on the Nile at Laropi is a stumbling block to us.We cannot even easily access our nearest districts here. We cannot even make this shortcut to South Sudan, yet, it could have been one of the busiest roads leading to Juba for easy access and for easy trading. That is one of the things we want put before the president,"Dulu said.

Laropi crossing point between Moyo and Adjumani districts is connected by Laropi ferry operated by the Ministry Works and Transport.

The ferry operates on a daily and is free of charge for the 15 minute journey across the Nile.

However, according to Dulu, the ferry is not enough.

"Once that bridge is constructed, we will have an easy access to South Sudan and trading becomes very easy. The ferry is not really enough. The ferry itself is a stumbling block because people cross according to the schedule. A road is supposed to be 24 hours from morning to sunset, from sunset to morning, But you can imagine where you have this ferry, we only have to cross when the time allows. When the time does not allow, you cannot cross."

"That's not a road. A road is supposed to be passable every time you want to pass and that's why we are going to put forward to the president so that he considers and it is constructed in the next five years."

The NRM flag bearer also mentioned the upgrading of Adjumani general hospital into a referral hospital serving many parts of the West Nile and neighbouring countries.

"Together with the number of refugees we are hosting here, we want to request to him, if possible, this hospital of ours be upgraded to a referral hospital. This hospital is not only helping us here in Adjumani but also South Sudan is entirely here. They are not a part of us, but of course we are brothers," Dulu said.

"With the services of health, you cannot say no, you cannot come here because you don't belong to us. So, we are helping them and we think he should consider that so that Adjumani is having a referral hospital on its own. That will be able to accommodate us as the indigenous, as the citizens and our brothers and sisters who are from South Sudan."

Protecting the gains

The district leaders however said President Museveni's visit to the area will mostly focus on thanking the NRM government for what has been achieved in the area.

"Peace is something we have to thank him for. Previously, you stay at home up to 4pm and thereafter, you would have to look for a hiding place. Now, you can sleep from morning up to sunset, from sunset up to morning without any disturbance. That one alone is a factor that will prepare us for the next prosperity we are talking about," Dulu said.

The Adjumani district woman MP flag bearer, Jessica Ababiku said majority of the residents previously lived in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan as refugees because of wars.

"We have more gains to protect that any other area," she said.

According to the Adjumani East NRM flag bearer, prosperity is a key aspect that they are proud to have achieved in the past five years .

"Our place already is a little prosperous and that's the reason why you see a number of vehicles. These vehicles are some of the indicators of prosperity. People used to walk. Even finding a nearby school in old households was not easy."