Nigeria: Five-Star Mamelodi Sundowns Crush Remo Stars in Abeokuta

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions, Remo Stars, were humiliated 5-1 by South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns in a CAF Champions League clash at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta.

The visitors opened scoring after just 12 minutes by Tashreeq Matthews and Peter Shalulile doubled their lead just before halftime.

The Brazilians' made it 3-0 on the hour through Miguel Reisinho while Arthur Sales increased their advantage in the 75th minute.

Reno's Samson Olasupo pulled a goal back for the home team almost immediately only for Tsiki Ntsabeleng to complete the rout five minutes from time for the visitors from South Africa.

The emphatic result leaves Miguel Cardoso's men firmly in control ahead of the return leg in Pretoria, where they are expected to seal qualification for the money-spinning group stage of the CAF Champions League as they continue their quest for a second continental crown.

Elsewhere, Simba SC of Tanzania and St Éloi Lupopo of DR Congo took commanding first-leg leads, while MC Alger of Algeria earned a valuable away draw in Cameroon.

In Eswatini, Simba SC underlined their pedigree with a professional 3-0 away win over Nsingizini Hotspurs.

At the Stade de la Victoire, DR Congo's St Éloi Lupopo stunned Orlando Pirates of South Africa with a comprehensive 3-0 win.

In Yaoundé, MC Alger showed their resilience to draw 1-1 with Colombe FC.