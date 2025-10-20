Sudan, China Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Strategic Partnership

Yangzhou University in Jiangsu Province, eastern China, hosted on 16-17 October the celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between the Republic of Sudan and the People's Republic of China. This partnership continues to guide and frame the bilateral relations steadily towards the future.

The event was jointly organized by the Sudan Studies Center at Yangzhou University, the Embassy of Sudan in Beijing, the Directorate of Asian Affairs at Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, along with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs' West Asia and North Africa Directorate, the Embassy of China in Sudan, and representatives from several Chinese universities and research centers focusing on China-Sudan relations.

Activities included official speeches and a scientific symposium titled "History, Current Status, and Future of China-Sudan Relations."

The celebrations took place at the historic Yangzhou University, established in 1902, in recognition of its academic role in promoting bilateral relations. It is the first university in China to establish a Sudan Research Center in 2012, which was later designated as a national and regional research center by China's National People's Committee for the Belt and Road Initiative. The university hosts over 75 Sudanese faculty members and students and maintains collaborative academic exchanges with the universities of Khartoum, Al-Gezira, and Al-Battana.

In addition to the official and academic celebrations, the Embassy of Sudan in Beijing organized cultural events, including the issuance of a commemorative cover marking the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership at Yangzhou University, ceremonies at China Post in Yangzhou, and a social gathering with Sudanese faculty members and students.

This diplomatic, academic, and socio-cultural celebration highlights the decade-long partnership between Sudan and China.