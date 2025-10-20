Sudan: Endoscopic Surgeries Begin At Al-Damazin Police Hospital

20 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Damazin Police Hospital in the Blue Nile Region has launched its first endoscopic surgeries, marking a significant achievement that supports the hospital's efforts to localize medical treatment within the region.

A medical team led by ENT specialist Abdulgafar Bashir, with ENT registrar Dr. Wafaa Nasr-Eddin Kassab and supporting staff, successfully performed a laryngoscopict procedure to remove a tumor from the left vocal cord.

The Director of Al-Damazin Police Hospital, Colonel (Police) Dr. Azzam Abdelrahman Hassan, stated that the operating department has been fully prepared to receive various cases and that several specialized surgeries have already been carried out in cooperation with consultants and medical teams at the hospital. He affirmed that the introduction of endoscopic surgery is a valuable addition that helps alleviate the burden on patients, noting that the hospital administration continues its efforts to develop medical services and expand specialties.

For his part, specialist Abdulgafar Bashir expressed his satisfaction with the launch of endoscopic procedures at the hospital, stating that the use of laryngoscopy represents a major step forward in diagnosis and vocal cord repair following thyroid removal. He also praised the strong support from the hospital administration and the provision of suitable conditions for both specialists and patients before and after surgery.

