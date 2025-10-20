Sudan: Director of Oncology Centers in Sudan - 60 Percent of Cancer Cases Have No Known Direct Causes

The Director-General and Acting Minister of the Ministry of Health in Al-Gezira State, Dr. Osama Abdel-Rahman Ahmed Al-Faki, affirmed the leading role of Wad Medani Radiation Oncology Hospital

in resuming medical services following the liberation of the city.

Speaking Sunday at the National Cancer Institute in Wad Medani during the celebration of World Breast Cancer Day under the slogan "Early Detection Saves Lives", he noted that education programs and regular screenings are the cornerstone for achieving early treatment and improving outcomes. He announced the launch of a dedicated medical screening strategy led by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the University of Gezira and other partners. He urged physicians to lead community awareness campaigns to eliminate the "stigma" associated with the disease. He also praised the role of the joint forces in rehabilitating seven hospitals, expressing optimism about the imminent return of "medical tourism" to Al-Gezira State.

For his part, Professor Dafallah Abu Idris, Director of Oncology Centers in Sudan, presented a scientific overview of the disease, revealing that 60% of cancer cases have no known direct causes. He stressed that early detection raises cure rates to 100% in many stages, warning of the dangers of misinformation and calling for intensified awareness efforts.

Abu Idris also announced practical steps toward reconstruction, noting progress in replacing the radiotherapy device lost due to the war, confirming that Radiation Oncology Hospital will be among the first beneficiaries. He further disclosed the opening of the Sennar Oncology Center as a qualitative addition to the network of services across most Sudanese states.

Meanwhile, Dr. Maram Abdel Rahim, Dean of the National Cancer Institute in Wad Medani, revealed the extent of the damage sustained by the institute as a result of the war, noting that most of its equipment-- including radiotherapy devices -- had been lost. She issued an urgent appeal to official and community bodies to provide support to restore these services, describing them as a source of "security, reassurance, and spiritual comfort" for cancer patients.

The event also included a scientific lecture on the importance of awareness for early detection, delivered by a group of specialists in oncology surgery, general surgery, and diagnostic radiology. They highlighted practical aspects of combating the disease and ways to strengthen community awareness.

This celebration came at a time when the state is witnessing a notable health transformation, as the health sectors work to regain their capacity in the post-war period, with a particular focus on developing oncology services and ensuring patients receive the comprehensive care they deserve.