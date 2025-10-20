South Africa: Clean Power Set to Beat Coal for the First Time

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says South Africa's new energy plan will make more power from clean sources like wind, solar and hydro.

The government says the plan will end load shedding, cut electricity costs and help families breathe cleaner air across the country.

South Africa is getting ready to make more electricity from clean energy than from coal for the first time.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) is a big step towards a cleaner, more affordable and reliable energy future.

The plan adds more solar, wind, hydro and nuclear power into the mix. Ramokgopa said the country must move away from depending so much on coal -- but coal will not disappear completely.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The transition to cleaner energy is crucial for supply security and for protecting the environment," he said.

The minister said the plan is built to end load shedding, lower the price of electricity and reduce pollution. It will also help South Africa keep up with global efforts to reach net-zero emissions.

He pointed out that electricity prices have jumped more than 900% since 2007. That, he said, shows just how urgently the country needs a long-term solution that ordinary people can afford.

"For the first time, you are going to see that electricity that is generated from cleaner sources of energy is going to be greater than fossil fuel," said Ramokgopa.

He said the government will also work with universities and TVET colleges to develop the skills needed to build and maintain clean energy systems.