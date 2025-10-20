Nigeria: Police Confirm Death of Serial Murder Suspect in Benue

The police command in Benue has confirmed the death of one Saater Aii of Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area (LGA).

The command's spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Makurdi.

Edet said the suspect, before his death, was wanted for the alleged assassination of the Tarka LG Hunters' Commander, Mr Aondoakaa Yayol, who was killed on 20th June, and his wife, Mrs Kashimana Yayol, who was killed on 11th February 2023.

The police spokesperson said that both incidents occurred in Wannune, the headquarters of Tarka LGA, and he went into hiding afterwards.

"However, on 18th October, 2025, credible intelligence revealed that the suspect had clandestinely returned to Makurdi with plans to carry out further attacks.

"Acting swiftly on this information, a team of detectives was deployed to apprehend him around George Akume Way, Makurdi.

"Upon sighting the operatives, the suspect opened fire on them. The police responded appropriately and succeeded in subduing and arresting him.

"During the encounter, the suspect sustained gunshot injuries and was immediately taken to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) for treatment, where he was later confirmed dead.

"His corpse has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary," she said.

Edet revealed that the police recovered from him one AK-47 rifle, one locally fabricated short gun, several 7.62 mm live ammunition cartridges, and seven SIM cards suspected to have been stolen.

The spokesperson stated that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ifeanyi Emenari, has advised all residents to desist from criminal activities and to promptly report any suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police station or any other security agency within their vicinity.

Edet said the Command remained resolute in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of Benue. (NAN)