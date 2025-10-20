Rwanda: Through the Lens - How Pfl Africa Semifinals Unfolded

For the first time, on Saturday, October 18, Kigali hosted the action-packed semifinals of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) Africa at the state-of-the-art BK Arena.

President Paul Kagame graced the event, alongside PFL Africa Chairman Francis Ngannou and Minister of Sports Nelly Mukazayire.

The night marked a major milestone in the league's African expansion, with the finals set to take place in Cotonou, Benin, on December 20.

The electrifying 11-fight card thrilled spectators with five stoppages and six hard-fought decisions, showcasing Africa's finest mixed martial arts talent.

Rwanda's own James Bizimungu Opio, who fought in front of a passionate home crowd, expressed gratitude to his fans despite his match ending in a unanimous draw.

The New Times photojournalist Olivier Mugwiza captured the highlights of the historic night through his lens.