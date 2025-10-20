Rwanda: Through the Lens - How Pfl Africa Semifinals Unfolded

20 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Sam Ngendahimana

For the first time, on Saturday, October 18, Kigali hosted the action-packed semifinals of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) Africa at the state-of-the-art BK Arena.

President Paul Kagame graced the event, alongside PFL Africa Chairman Francis Ngannou and Minister of Sports Nelly Mukazayire.

The night marked a major milestone in the league's African expansion, with the finals set to take place in Cotonou, Benin, on December 20.

The electrifying 11-fight card thrilled spectators with five stoppages and six hard-fought decisions, showcasing Africa's finest mixed martial arts talent.

Rwanda's own James Bizimungu Opio, who fought in front of a passionate home crowd, expressed gratitude to his fans despite his match ending in a unanimous draw.

The New Times photojournalist Olivier Mugwiza captured the highlights of the historic night through his lens.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.