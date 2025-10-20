Rwanda: World Statistics Day 2025 - Driving Change With Quality Statistics for Everyone

opinion

Every five years, on 20th October since 2010, countries across the world come together to celebrate World Statistics Day, a moment to recognize the vital role of reliable data and quality statistics in shaping societies. This year's theme, "Driving change with quality statistics and data for everyone", resonates strongly with Rwanda's vision for inclusive, data-driven development.

A foundation for Rwanda's progress

In Rwanda, we have learned that statistics are not just numbers; they are the backbone of national planning and the compass that guides both individual and institutional decision-making. Reliable statistics inform government resource allocation, the design of social programs, and the measurement of progress toward national goals such as the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), Vision 2035, and Vision 2050. We thank the government and all partners for the continued funding of statistics production.

Take poverty reduction as an example. The EICV7 survey 2024 revealed that between 2017 and 2024, 1.5 million Rwandans graduated from poverty, and 27.4% of the population is still poor. Employment trends also highlight progress: the employment-to-population ratio increased from 44.2% in 2017 to 53.5% in 2024. These indicators--and many others--allow us to track Rwanda's economic and social transformation, ensuring that development is evidence-based, inclusive, and impactful.

Beyond national planning, statistics are equally valuable for everyday decisions. A farmer may use data to choose the best inputs for higher yields; a business owner can analyze market data to identify opportunities. Data for everyone means that statistics should not only serve researchers and policymakers, but also empower every citizen.

Harnessing technology for quality and efficiency

At the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), technology is transforming how we collect, process, and share data. To speed up the availability and improving accuracy, NISR uses tablets and mobile phones for data collection. For example, in the ongoing Seventh Demographic and Health Survey (DHS), enumerators use digital tools to capture and transmit data in real time. Similarly, in the Seasonal Agricultural Survey, we use GPS technology to help enumerators precisely locate sampling units.

We also make use of a dashboard tool to monitor field activities and enumerators' performance. This technology supports the supervision of fieldwork, allowing supervisors to verify whether enumerators have visited the assigned locations, within the selected sample, and to confirm that they have completed their tasks correctly. In addition, we are exploring the use of alternative sources such as satellite imagery in the modernization of official statistics, as well as the automation of routine processes to enhance work efficiency. These innovations continue to improve efficiency, reliability, and timeliness in our statistical operations.

Strengthening coordination through data governance

As the agency mandated to lead the National Statistical System (NSS), NISR ensures that all data produced across institutions is accurate, reliable, and standardized. In collaboration with MINICT and RISA, NISR is developing a national data governance framework. This initiative promotes a unified, citizen-centered approach to managing government data as a national asset, safeguarding privacy, strengthening accountability, and building trust in evidence-based decision-making.

A shared responsibility

As we celebrate World Statistics Day 2025, let us remember: quality statistics are both everyone's responsibility and everyone's right. NISR remains committed to working with all partners to ensure Rwanda continues to lead in evidence-based, inclusive development. Together, with reliable data, we can drive change that benefits all.

The writer is the Director General of the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR)