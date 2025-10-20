Tanzania: Kiwengwa and Pwani Mchangani - Where Zanzibar's Beauty Meets Tranquillity

Zanzibar — IF paradise had an address, it would surely include the twin beaches of Kiwengwa and Pwani Mchangani on Zanzibar's northeast coast.

With their endless stretches of white sand, turquoise Indian Ocean waters and a rhythm of life that moves gently with the tides, these coastal gems perfectly capture the spirit of Zanzibar serene, welcoming and breathtakingly beautiful.

Kiwengwa and its neighbouring Pwani Mchangani have become Favourite escapes for travellers seeking both luxury and authenticity. Here, the world feels far away.

Fishermen glide along the horizon in traditional dhows, women harvest seaweed during low tide and visitors enjoy peaceful walks along the soft coral sand, all framed by a stunning backdrop of swaying palms and ocean blues.

Pwani Mchangani, in particular, remains one of the island's most pristine and quiet beaches.

Its calm, shallow waters offer the perfect setting for swimming and snorkelling, while the natural tidal changes provide a front-row view of one of Zanzibar's most fascinating traditions seaweed farming.

This sustainable practice, led mostly by local women, offers a glimpse into coastal life that blends culture, environment and community resilience.

"It's a true reflection of Zanzibar's sustainable spirit," says Mr Sumit Bhardwaj, General Manager of LUX Marijani Zanzibar*, one of the area's toprated resorts.

"At LUX* Marijani, located right on this stunning beach, we combine barefoot luxury with immersive island experiences from curated culinary journeys to wellness retreats and community-based activities."

He explains that guests are encouraged to connect with local life through spice tours, dhow cruises and village visits.

"Visitors discover the beauty of Zanzibar while enjoying genuine hospitality and world-class comfort," Bhardwaj adds. Indeed, the area's hospitality scene continues to flourish. B

eyond LUX* Marijani, several other hotels have raised the bar for quality and service, including Melia Zanzibar, Diamonds Mapenzi Beach, Dream of Zanzibar and Ocean Paradise Resort each offering its own charm through elegant architecture, fine dining and direct access to the beach.

According to Mr Rahim Bhaloo, Chairman of the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism (ZTC), Kiwengwa and Pwani Mchangani are shining examples of the government's tourism development success.

"Over the past few years, Zanzibar has invested heavily in improving infrastructure, roads and hotel facilities," Bhaloo says.

"Kiwengwa and Pwani Mchangani have benefited greatly they're now among the most developed coastal areas with reliable utilities, top-class resorts and strong community participation."

Bhaloo adds that tourists love the area because of its balance "It offers the peacefulness of a private island and the liveliness of Zanzibar's hospitality. Guests can relax or explore, depending on their mood."

Zanzibar's Minister for Tourism and Heritage, Mudrik Soraga, also praises the area for contributing to the island's growing international acclaim. "Some of our best hotels are located in Kiwengwa and Pwani Mchangani," he says.

"They played a big role in our success at the 2025 World Travel Awards, where Zanzibar was named Africa's Leading Festival & Event Destination and Africa's Leading Beach Destination for the second year in a row."

Mr Soraga highlights the importance of diversifying Zanzibar's tourism appeal beyond traditional beach activities.

"In 2024, we introduced skydiving in Kiwengwa as a new adventure experience," he notes.

"It's attracting thrill-seekers who want to enjoy the breathtaking view of our coastline from above. This is part of our strategy to make Zanzibar a year-round destination for all kinds of travellers."

The Minister expressed gratitude to tourism stakeholders and announced that Zanzibar will host the World Travel Awards Global Ceremony 2026, calling it "a historic opportunity to showcase our islands' world-class hospitality."

For many visitors, though, the real magic of Kiwengwa and Pwani Mchangani lies in the simple joys watching the sunrise over the Indian Ocean, listening to the call of the fishermen at dawn, or enjoying live music under a starlit sky.

Beach bars and restaurants, such as Local Ocean, Pongwe Bay Lounge and Bahari View, offer vibrant evening entertainment featuring Taarab music, African drums and fusion cuisine that blends Swahili, Italian and seafood delights.

"I think this is the place every tourist should visit," says Nira Levi, a tourist from Israel who recently spent a week in Kiwengwa.

"The beach is calm, the water so clear and the people unbelievably kind. It feels like home, only more beautiful."

Her sentiment is echoed by Andrei Petrov, a visitor from Russia, who describes his experience as "a perfect mix of rest and adventure."

"We went diving, tried local food and even learned a few Swahili words. Zanzibar is unforgettable," he says with a smile.

For those who work along the coast, the joy of tourism is mutual.

Mr Shaaban Mussa Kombo, a local taxi driver who frequently takes visitors to the area, sums it up simply: "Tourists like Kiwengwa and Pwani Mchangani because it's quiet, clean and safe. They can rest and enjoy without any stress."

As the world rediscovers the joy of travel, Zanzibar continues to shine as one of Africa's leading destinations and nowhere is that more evident than in Kiwengwa and Pwani Mchangani.

With their tranquil beaches, rich culture and world-class hospitality, these coastal jewels remind every visitor that paradise isn't a dream it's right here in Zanzibar.