Tanzania: New Magistrates Reminded to Uphold Ethics, Integrity

Dodoma — THE Registrar of the Court of Appeal of Tanzania, Mr George Herbert has urged 89 newly sworn-in Resident Magistrates to uphold ethics, integrity and professionalism as they begin their judicial responsibilities.

Mr Herbert made the remarks in Dodoma over the weekend, while closing a nine-day orientation training programme organised by the Judiciary of Tanzania in collaboration with the Institute of Judicial Administration (IJA) Lushoto.

He reminded the new magistrates of the critical role they play in society and called on them to carry out their duties with dedication, accountability and a strong moral compass.

"I would like to remind you and emphasise that you must adhere to everything you've been taught, both in terms of professional competence and moral integrity," he said.

Mr Herbert stressed that both aspects are inseparable and equally essential for judicial officers.

"A strong and credible judiciary is built by officers who possess both legal expertise and unwavering ethical standards," he added.

He further explained that the conduct of each magistrate can either enhance or damage the public image of the judiciary. As such, he urged them to honour their oaths and apply the knowledge and values imparted during the training.

"The task of delivering justice is sensitive, unique and of utmost importance. It is not comparable to any other job," Mr Herbert stated. Quoting from religious scriptures, the Registrar reminded the magistrates that the work of delivering justice is divinely ordained.

"You have been entrusted by God to carry out His will on Earth through fair judgment. Always remember that your decisions will ultimately be measured by Him. Approach this responsibility with utmost seriousness and integrity," he said.

He also echoed the words of the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, who once noted that the role of a magistrate or judge is not for just anyone, it demands seriousness, integrity and a mindset distinct from the rest of society.

Mr Herbert used the occasion to thank the Chief Justice of Tanzania, Mr George Masaju, for authorising the training and for personally officiating its opening.

He also expressed gratitude to the Institute of Judicial Administration (IJA), under the leadership of its Principal and Court of Appeal Judge, Dr Paul Kihwelo, for successfully organising and coordinating the programme.

Earlier, the IJA Director of Training, Dr Patricia Kisinda, applauded the new magistrates for their active participation and commitment throughout the two-week training.