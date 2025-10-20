Tanzania: Simba Roar, Singida Hold On

Lobamba — SIMBA took a commanding step towards the CAF Champions' League group stage with an away 3-0 victory over Nsingizini Hotspurs of Eswatini in the first leg of their second preliminary round tie at the Somhlolo National Stadium in Lobamba, Eswatini yesterday.

The guest opened their account in the 45th minute when defender Wilson Nangu rose above the defence to head home from a Neo Maema corner, continuing the trend of Simba defenders contributing to the score sheet this season.

Before that breakthrough, Simba had shown early intent through a Jean Charles Ahoua free kick, which was denied by Nsingizini goalkeeper, Khanyakwezwe Shabalala.

Nsingizini responded with chances of their own, notably through Mvuselelo Mthethwa and Thubelihle Mabuki, but neither could find the target.

After the break, Simba made a series of tactical changes, bringing on Jonathan Sowah, Kibu Dennis, Morice Abraham, Yusuph Kagoma and Chamou Karaboue.

The substitutions added sharpness to their attack and the reward came late in the match through Kibu Dennis, who struck twice in six minutes to extend the advantage.

His first, in the 84th minute, came from a neat exchange involving Sowah and Shomari Kapombe before he turned smartly in the box to beat the keeper.

The second followed shortly after, when Abraham spotted Kibu in space with a piercing through ball.

The forward dribbled past a charging Shabalala to slot in his second and all but seal the win for Simba.

Elsewhere in Burundi, Singida Black Stars were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Flambeau du Centre in their Confederation Cup second preliminary round clash at Intwari Stadium in Bujumbura, Burundi yesterday.

Clatous Chama broke the deadlock in the 60th minute for the visitors, only for the lead to vanish two minutes later when Edison Munaba capitalised on a defensive lapse to equalise for the hosts.

With both first-leg fixtures for Tanzanian clubs now concluded, attention turns to the decisive return legs next weekend, both to be played in Dar es Salaam.

Simba will be looking to protect or build on their healthy lead, while Singida must now win at home to secure progression.

Only aggregate winners from these ties will proceed to the lucrative group stages of their respective CAF competitions.

Tanzania currently has five clubs in contention Simba and Young Africans in the Champions League and Azam, Singida Black Stars and Zanzibar's KMKM in the Confederation Cup.

However, with Azam and KMKM facing off against each other, only one of them can progress, meaning the nation realistically stands a chance to field four clubs in the group stage.

The upcoming weekend will be a defining one for Tanzanian football.

With home advantage, strong fan support and continental ambitions in sight, all four sides must now deliver performances that will carry them into Africa's top-tier club competitions.